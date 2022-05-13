Heads Up! It's National Motorcycle Awareness Month

|
Friday May 13, 2022
|
|
May-13-2022 14:00
Heads Up! It's National Motorcycle Awareness MonthSalem-News.com
Motorcycles make up 3% of all registered vehicles but account for 17% of all occupant fatalities in the U.S.
(SALEM, Ore.) - As Oregon weather turns warmer, drivers should expect to see more motorcycle and moped riders. By intentionally looking for riders, drivers can reduce the potential of a “Looked But Failed to See” crash.
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Oregon and across the Nation. The Governor of Oregon urges all drivers to look for riders, and the National Safety Council (NSC) reminds both riders and drivers to do their part to keep everyone safe.
The proclamation also encourages riders to ride in a courteous, legally compliant manner, which can reduce some risks associated with riding motorcycles and mopeds.
To highlight these safety tips, ODOT has displayed short messages on variable message signs throughout Oregon promoting awareness of riders to drivers and encouraging riders to ride in a predictable manner.
National motorcycle crash data from 2019 shows that “there were 2,495 fatal two-vehicle crashes each involving a motorcycle and another type of vehicle. In 41 percent (1,034) of these crashes, the other vehicles were turning left while the motorcycles were going straight, passing, or overtaking other vehicles.”
Motorcycles make up 3% of all registered vehicles and only 0.7% of all vehicle miles traveled in the U.S. However, motorcyclists accounted for 14% of all traffic fatalities, 17% of all occupant fatalities and 4% of all occupant injuries in 2014, according to the NSC publication Injury Facts(R) 2017.
Many drivers state during the post-crash interview that they simply did not see the motorcycle or moped rider. Here are some strategies to help drivers and riders avoid these preventable crashes:
Drivers:
Riders:
DEDICATED TO TIM KING, RIP. KILLED BY A DRIVER WHILE RIDING HIS MOTORCYCLE IN SALEM, OREGON. (Crash 9/30/2020, died 10/4/2020)
Source(s): Oregon Department of Transportation; Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (Oregon); the National Safety Council; others
_________________________________________
Use PayPal to
support
Salem-News.com:
