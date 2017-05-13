SNc Channels:



May-11-2017 00:05 TweetFollow @OregonNews Spokane Man Sentenced to 60 Years in Federal Prison for Production of Child Pornography “The nature of your offenses is horrific. The impact on these children is just mind-boggling.” -Judge Peterson

Dan Wayne Streetman was sentenced to 60 years.

Image: Facebook

(SPOKANE, Wash.) - 46-year old Dan Wayne Streetman, of Spokane, Washington, was sentenced by United States District Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson to a 60-year term of imprisonment, last Friday. His sentencing is to be followed by a lifetime of court supervision and required sex offender registration, for three charges of production of child pornography. Streetman had pled guilty to the offenses on December 13, 2016. According to court records, Streetman relocated to Spokane from Missouri in 2006. While residing in Spokane, Streetman sexually abused three children in his care, and documented that abuse through photographs, which he maintained on his computer. Streetman admitted that in total there were probably “hundreds” of sexual encounters between himself and the children. Additionally, Streetman admitted to photographing the children in other situations when they were undressed. Two of the children abused by Streetman were under age ten, the other was fourteen, but had the mental functioning of a nine year old. The photography documenting the abuse was found by a relative when she was looking at Streetman’s phone. Streetman admitted the misconduct, and the relative called the police. A review of Streetman’s digital devices, pursuant to a court-authorized warrant, showed over a thousand child pornography images and videos saved and edited by Streetman. Streetman had explained he had found additional child pornography on the internet. During the sentencing hearing, Streetman detailed the abuse he suffered as a child and explained how that abuse “haunts” him. Streetman indicated he had “been through hell.” Nevertheless, Streetman went on to abuse children and create new victims. Streetman acknowledged that he “made bad choices.” During the sentencing hearing, Judge Peterson told Streetman: “The nature of your offenses is horrific. The impact on these children is just mind-boggling.” The judge went on to say, “The most important factor in my mind is to make sure no other children are subject to your acting out from your past.” Acting United States Attorney Harrington said, “Streetman exploited young and vulnerable children. This office prosecutes crimes against children with great fervour, because of the extreme vulnerability of the young victims.” Harrington went on to add, “This case is a superb example of the great work that can be done when state and federal law enforcement work together, even across state lines.” This case was pursued as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May, 2006 by the United States Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. The Project Safe Childhood Initiative (“PSC”) has five major components: Integrated federal, state, and local efforts to investigate and prosecute child exploitation cases, and to identify and rescue children;

Participation of PSC partners in coordinated national initiatives;

Increased federal enforcement in child pornography and enticement cases;

Training of federal, state, and local law enforcement agents; and

Community awareness and educational programs. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. For information about internet safety education, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab "resources." This investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in conjunction with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Cole County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri, Callaway County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri, and Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri. The case was prosecuted by Stephanie J. Lister, an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. Source: FBI _________________________________________

