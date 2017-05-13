Saturday May 13, 2017
May-11-2017

Heroin Suspect Wanted in Polk County

Salem-News.com

Samantha Gaines
Samantha Gaines remains at large, has felony warrants for her arrest and is believed to be armed with either a .45 caliber or 9mm pistol.

(DALLAS, Ore.) - The Polk Interagency Narcotics Team (P.O.I.N.T) began an investigation in March 2017, which lasted over a month involving the trafficking of Heroin in the Polk and Marion County areas by suspects Samantha Gaines, Levi McCleskey and others.

With the assistance of the Salem Police Street Crimes Unit, Levi McCleskey was taken into custody on April 21. At the time, Mr. McCleskey was found to be in possession of 22.5 grams of heroin, danabol steroids, and a significant amount of cash and gold.

A search warrant was also executed at the residence of Levi McCleskey, and a storage unit held by Samantha Gaines, where more contraband was located.

Samantha Gaines remains at large, has felony warrants for her arrest and is believed to be armed with either a .45 caliber or 9mm pistol.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with information leading to locating Samantha Gaines. Samantha should be considered dangerous.

Anonymous tips can be made online at www.co.polk.or.us/sheriff/submit-tip or by calling the Polk County Sheriff's non-emergency line at 503-623-9251.

©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


