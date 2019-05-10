SNc Channels:



May-09-2019 08:29
4 Benefits of Making Your Own E-Juice
With the DIY e-juice route, you always get exactly what you want.



(SALEM, Ore.) - Making your own e-juice can add another layer to your love of vaping. Have you ever thought about making your own? Here are a few of the best benefits you get from making your own vape juice. 1. Create a Perfect Blend That's Tailored to Your Taste Everyone's palates are different. Maybe you like a little blackberry in your lemonade, or maybe you've always craved a bacon and pretzel flavor. The point is, when you go the DIY e-juice route, you always get exactly what you want. Once you have honed your recipe to your liking, you'll be so happy you took the time to learn about making your own e-liquid. Some vapers may even prefer a flavorless, or neat, vape juice. Usually, the best way to acquire this at their preferred nicotine concentration is through the DIY approach. 2. Create In-Demand or Rare Seasonal Flavors Some e-liquid companies, like coffee shops, only sell some flavors seasonally. This can become a pain if the seasonal special happens to be your favorite flavor. Sure, you can buy pumpkin spice vape juice by the case every fall, but maybe your budget just won't allow that kind of commitment, or you want to avoid the odd stares you might get. This is where making your own comes at a huge advantage. Not only can you have pumpkin spice vape juice in the spring, but you can tailor it to your tastes even further. Maybe you don't care for any of the seasonal one-offs, but instead, prefer one of the all-time greats such as cotton candy. In this case, you are fighting against the masses for the last bottle of 3mg/mL cotton candy vape juice. That sounds pretty stressful. Trust us, you don't need that stress in your life, especially since you can make an unlimited supply in the comfort of your own home. 3. It's Fun There are a lot of practical benefits to making your own e-juice, but one of the biggest perks is just how fun it is. You're adding a bit of passion into vaping, and that's just what the vaping world needs. Before you know it, making your own vape juice will be more enjoyable than taking a drag on your favorite vape. If you're feeling extra crafty, you can design labels and artwork for your DIY e-juice. When someone asks where you got it, you can tell them it's homemade. 4. It's Affordable Did we mention how much more affordable it is when compared to purchasing e-liquid online? If you buy value brands of e-liquid, you're still likely to be saving at least 50%. If you're a bigger fan of the higher-end brands, your savings become astronomical. Doesn't that get you pumped about making your own e-juice? After a quick online tutorial, you'll be ready to create your own vape juice. You'll never need to order online and wait for shipping again or make a high-stakes last-minute vape juice run before the store closes. Enjoy! Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

