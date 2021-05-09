|
Sunday May 9, 2021
|
|
8 More COVID Deaths Reported in Oregon
Almost 2 million Oregonians have received at least one vaccine.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - There are eight new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,522. Oregon Health Authority also reported 844 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 189,986.
Vaccinations in OregonToday, OHA reported that 54,747 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 31,750 doses were administered on May 6 and 22,987 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 6.
The seven-day running average is now 32,741 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,744,936 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,363,623 first and second doses of Moderna and 103,960 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 1,385,116 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,927,021 who have had at least one dose.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 2,082,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,706,980 doses of Moderna and 246,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.
COVID-19 HospitalizationsThe number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 324, which is four fewer than yesterday. There are 90 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is unchanged from yesterday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,354, which is a 5.5% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deathsThe new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (16), Clackamas (104), Clatsop (3), Columbia (10), Coos (4), Crook (12), Deschutes (87), Douglas (11), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Harney (3), Hood River (4), Jackson (36), Jefferson (12), Josephine (7), KIamath (42), Lake (1), Lane (71), Lincoln (2), Linn (44), Malheur (1), Marion (80), Morrow (1), Multnomah (146), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (10), Union (4), Wasco (2), Washington (94), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (14).
INFORMATIONAL LINKS (COVID-19):
Source: Oregon Health Authority
_________________________________________
