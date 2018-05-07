Monday May 7, 2018
Pickup vs Motorcycle Crash Claims Life of Washington Woman

Bonnie King Salem-News.com

A tragic reminder that driving under the influence is a volatile choice.

fatal motorcycle crash

(SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho) - A man convicted of DUI in 2014 is in jail, charged with vehicular manslaughter, after a fatal crash late Friday night.

It was about 10:50 p.m. when 25-year old Jonathan A. Smith was traveling south on Idaho state Highway 41 in a 1992 Dodge Dakota, while 49-year old Mark Kondash was driving northbound, riding a 2002 Harley Davidson.

According to the preliminary investigation, Smith attempted to enter a side road, turning directly into the path of the motorcycle.

Kondash struck the passenger side of the pickup, and he and his passenger, 48-year old Alayna C. Wright, both of Newport, Washington, were ejected from the bike, according to Idaho State Police.

Unfortunately, Alayna Wright succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Mark Kondash was transported to Kootenai Health with multiple injuries. Both he and his passenger were wearing helmets, and were sober.

The driver of the Dodge pickup, Jonathan A. Smith, was unharmed, and apparently, not sober.

According to court records, this wasn’t the first time Smith made a mistake driving under the influence. He pleaded guilty to a previous DUI charge in 2014.

Smith was taken into custody and is housed in the Kootenai County Jail. He is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, aggravated DUI, possession of a controlled substance, open container, destroy, alter or conceal evidence, and possibly others. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: Idaho State Police

