Scio Man Killed in Head-On Motorcycle Crash

|
Sunday May 9, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
May-05-2021 17:36TweetFollow @OregonNews
Scio Man Killed in Head-On Motorcycle CrashSalem-News.com
Motorcycle crashes involving another motor vehicle continue to account for nearly half of all motorcyclist fatalities in the United States.
(TURNER, Ore.) - A motorcyclist was killed Friday, April 30th, just a few minutes after 12:30 p.m., in a head-on collision with a car in the wrong lane. Marion County deputies were called to the scene of the crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Turner Road SE near Ahrens Road SE. Tragically, the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Investigators from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office CRASH team responded to lead the investigation. Police say a green Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Turner Road when it went into the oncoming lane, striking the motorcyclist.
The deceased motorcyclist has been identified as 66-year old Wayne Laird, of Scio.
The driver of the Honda Accord remained on scene following the crash, they were not injured. The name of the involved driver is not being released at this time.
Turner Road was closed to traffic for approximately 4 ½ hours while investigators processed the scene of the crash. This is still an ongoing investigation; no arrests related to the crash have been made.
Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office
_________________________________________
Articles for May 5, 2021 | Articles for May 6, 2021
Support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.