Scio Man Killed in Head-On Motorcycle Crash

Motorcycle crashes involving another motor vehicle continue to account for nearly half of all motorcyclist fatalities in the United States.



Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office



(TURNER, Ore.) - A motorcyclist was killed Friday, April 30th, just a few minutes after 12:30 p.m., in a head-on collision with a car in the wrong lane. Marion County deputies were called to the scene of the crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Turner Road SE near Ahrens Road SE. Tragically, the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office CRASH team responded to lead the investigation. Police say a green Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Turner Road when it went into the oncoming lane, striking the motorcyclist.

The deceased motorcyclist has been identified as 66-year old Wayne Laird, of Scio.

The driver of the Honda Accord remained on scene following the crash, they were not injured. The name of the involved driver is not being released at this time.

Turner Road was closed to traffic for approximately 4 ½ hours while investigators processed the scene of the crash. This is still an ongoing investigation; no arrests related to the crash have been made.

Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office

_________________________________________