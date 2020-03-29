SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Mar-29-2020 00:01 TweetFollow @OregonNews 5 Ways to Increase Your Sales with Instagram Brush up on skills for the social network of the moment: Instagram.

Increase your sales with Instagram

(SALEM, Ore.) - Do you want to increase sales of products and services through Instagram? Here are some tips to promote your business. Instagram is giving less importance to the number of followers (vanity metric), and able to give the right space to companies that know how to promote themselves well on the platform. In essence, Instagram marketing is becoming increasingly complex. It is no longer just a matter of real Instagram followers, likes or comments (and in reality, it has never been just that), but of finding innovative ways to convert users into customers. Here are five ways to increase the sales of your products and/or services thanks to the social network of the moment. Turn your Instagram profile into a showcase. The first step in converting followers is to build a creative profile that is geared towards capturing the attention of potential target customers. In your bio, for example, you can welcome your buyers by including a clear call to action. If you regularly publish Instagram Stories, you can think of creating story highlights to present offers, new products, discounts, and much more. Try to keep the Stories always highlighted clear and tidy, possibly with ad hoc and super engaging covers. The Billionaire Time brand, on its Instagram Business profile, has included the various collections on the online shop within the featured Stories. This is an excellent move because users have an incentive to return periodically to the profile, just to check for any brand news. Create a recognizable brand identity To stand out from the crowd, every company should have a strong and recognizable brand identity. This should also be reflected in corporate social profiles, especially on Instagram, which is a mostly visual platform. In this case, we have a clear expression of the brand identity in all the elements published on the company Instagram profile from the highlights covers that are inspired by the logo up to the style of the published images. Beyond this, however, every company has its own hashtag brand. Creating one will help you amplify your message to reach a wider audience. How to find your hashtag brand To find your company hashtag, you can put together a list of keywords that represent your brand and search for them to evaluate their popularity on Instagram. We recommend choosing long-tail or combined hashtags that are not saturated, such as #ShakeShackBurger instead of #Burger, to target a more targeted target. Inserting the hashtagged brand in your posts will allow you to increase the awareness of your brand. As you publish, in fact, users will begin to recognize your products, and your hashtag brand will gain greater momentum. Engage potential buyers with quality content Having content and social media marketing strategy facilitates building relationships with potential brand customers. Internet users, in general, are bombarded daily by thousands of different messages and have a very low threshold of attention in this regard. Why should they choose your business over another? Well, it is easy to say, the company - consumer relationship is fundamental for making a sale, and the basis for establishing a relationship is to "make them feel at home." Your content must, therefore, be designed according to the specific needs of your target to create messages that are as personalized as possible to capture attention. Doing all this is certainly not easy, but we are not talking about an impossible task. There are some steps you need to focus on, such as: the development of a unique and recognizable Tone of Voice, designed to connect you with the followers of your company

sharing your business philosophy, your mission and vision to inspire your users;

The awarding of your followers and supporters, who play a central role in your social sales, also through the launch of online contests. Manage the shopping experience on Instagram With an Instagram business account, you have the possibility to tag your products in posts and Stories. You can take advantage of this function by adding all your products on Instagram through the Catalog function. There are three options for linking a product catalog to your corporate Instagram account: Using an e-commerce platform: if you use Shopify or BigCommerce, you can choose to configure a showcase on Facebook directly through these platforms.

if you use Shopify or BigCommerce, you can choose to configure a showcase on Facebook directly through these platforms. Using Catalog Management: this option is ideal if you are going to connect to an existing catalog that you already manage or have access to. You can also create a new catalog in Catalog Management.

this option is ideal if you are going to connect to an existing catalog that you already manage or have access to. You can also create a new catalog in Catalog Management. Adding a showcase to your Facebook page: If your showcase uses the option to send a message for purchase, you will not be able to request analysis with Shopping on Instagram. If your Facebook page has restrictions based on country or age, keep in mind that it does not apply to Instagram. Once you have done one of these operations, you can thus enable your product tag within the posts in the feed and in the Stories. Use Instagram ADS to promote your products Once you have developed your Instagram strategy, we recommend that you promote your business profile with Instagram ADS. Especially in the current state, where the organic reach is always lower, to obtain visibility, it is necessary to invest. In this case, you can follow two paths, Promotions directly from Instagram, similar to the Highlight button, or the Management of adverts from Business Manager. Needless to say, the second option is certainly the complete one as it offers different objectives, greater targeting opportunities, allows you to define the positioning, the viewing times of the advertisements, and much more. Instagram as a marketing tool to increase sales It's a typically visual platform that makes Instagram the ideal channel to reach potential customers. Especially following its boom in the past two years, it remains the best social network to tell the story of a brand coherently and convincingly. As per activeig, to turn an Instagram follower into a loyal customer, you will have to work hard to create quality content with the Right Tone of Voice. And your products will attract consumers if you give them a chance to get to know them. Here is a formula to remember when you will transform your Instagram profile into a real marketing channel: Good content + trust + simplicity of purchase and contact = $ale Only by knowing your audience can you satisfy their desires by creating a fundamental emotional connection for conversion, and now, to work! Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

United-states | Business | Most Commented on





Articles for March 28, 2020 | Articles for March 29, 2020 |