How Moissanite Jewels Work

Mar-28-2022
How Moissanite Jewels WorkSalem-News.com
The stone rivals diamond, emerald and other fine gems in the industry.
(SALEM, Ore.) - A great alternative to diamond, moissanite is rising in popularity due to its great qualities and affordable price. For many years, people were used to buying diamonds for their engagement.
According to MoissaniteCo, the gemstone has also been featured in many other things including simple earrings and royalty garments. However, not everyone could afford the high price of a diamond. For that reason, researchers sought cheaper alternatives and they successfully managed to find moissanite.
Today, moissanite is appearing everywhere diamond is used. Some people cannot realize it is not a diamond until someone tells them. This shows how close Moissanite is in resemblance to diamond.
Henri Moissan, a French scientist discovered the moissanite in 1893. After several lab tests, he found the stone as Silicon Carbide (SiC). This was a big move towards the rise of lab-grown diamond alternatives.
Lab-grown Moissanite to meet Market SupplyDespite their love for diamonds, many people are usually hesitant to buy them on ethical grounds. The mining of diamonds ensues conflict in society and has devastating effects on the environment.
Therefore, people have been looking for environment-friendly alternatives over the years. With the founding of moissanite, jewelry lovers have something to smile about in buying something they are comfortable with without any guilt.
Moissanite solves the scarcity nature of diamonds. To get diamonds, people engage in mining. This is a tedious and labor-intensive process, which does not yield enough for the market.
With limited supply, the price of diamonds continues to skyrocket. However, the possibility of growing moissanite in the laboratories ensures constant supply in the market.
Moissanite Cut and Shapes for JewelryToday, companies produce large moissanite crystals in the labs. To come up with the right shapes and sizes, manufacturers cut them using less sophisticated tools.
This was a big challenge with a diamond that requires complex machines and technology to size them into smaller pieces. Therefore, this quality of moissanite brought in a lot more alternatives in the jewelry industry.
With the various shapes and sizes of moissanite, jewelry lovers have the opportunity to pick different designs and styles for their items. This makes moissanite unique from many other stones including diamonds.
Buyers can now choose from a wide range of moissanite shapes and sizes available in the market.
Key Qualities and Performance of MoissaniteThe moissanite stone is superior and/or close to diamond on various fronts. It is an alternative to a diamond because it mainly possesses better or almost the same properties as a diamond.
The stone rivals diamond, emerald and other fine gems in the industry. This is due to moissanite’s hardness, fire, luster and brilliance among other things.
Here are important features and qualities that make moissanite jewels work for jewelry enthusiasts:
You can find Moissanite in online stores. However, you must do due diligence to locate the best dealers in the market. You can only enjoy the benefits of moissanite if you get the best quality and genuine products. Look for online reviews and recommendations before choosing your trusted vendor for moissanite jewelry.
Moissanite jewels are great alternatives to diamonds in the jewelry market in many ways. They are more ethical to acquire than diamonds because they are not a threat to the environment and our society. Manufacturers design them to address the challenges of working with diamonds and other gemstones.
These are affordable stones offering superior and quality jewelry properties. They are a great option for those looking for lightweight pieces of jewelry that are durable.
If you maintain and clean them as recommended, they will serve you for a long time. Enjoying moissanite jewels starts by understanding how they work!
