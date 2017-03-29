14-Year Old Girl Killed By Rolling Log at Oregon Coast

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department SAFETY TIP: How to play it safe: If you see a log in the surf or on wet sand, stay off it.



(BANDON, Ore.) - Last Saturday, about 4:00 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to South Jetty Park Beach in Bandon, where a log had rolled on top of a 14-year old girl.

Upon emergency crews arriving on scene, they discovered the girl that had sustained life threatening injuries.

Preliminary information indicates that a 14-year-old Aurora Genai Sheffel from Eugene was playing on a log, in the heavy receding tide, when the log rolled on top of her.

Witnesses were able to remove the victim from underneath the log after several attempts.

Despite the efforts of a responding Bandon Police officer, who administered CPR and the paramedics who performed life saving measures, Miss Sheffel succumbed to her injuries. She was pronounced deceased at South Coos Hospital.

OSP was assisted by Bandon Police Department, Coos County Medical Examiner, Coos County Sheriff Office and Bay Cities Ambulance.

