Mar-25-2020 16:43 Armed Polk County Man Arrested without Injuries The man pointed a rifle at officers in Monmouth.

Photo: Salem-News.com

(MONMOUTH, Ore.) - Sunday about 6:50 p.m., Monmouth Police Officers responded to a report of a male acting suspiciously at the Ash Creek Bible Church on 16th St. An off-duty Monmouth Reserve Officer reported that a male wearing a thigh holster and in full camouflage was in the church parking lot making tactical moves and appeared to be talking to himself. Officers arrived and located the male, 21-year old Daniel Hauge Cook, a Polk County resident. He had walked west to Glazemeadow St and Hoffman Rd. Hauge Cook pointed a rifle at the officers and refused to follow commands to put the weapon down. He fired multiple rounds into the ground and kneeled on the curb. He refused to follow commands by the officers and instead walked across the street. He held a handgun at this time that officers could see had an orange tip. He holstered the handgun and set the rifle on the ground as he started to walk towards a home. Officers then quickly approached him and took him into custody just outside of the home. There were no injuries to the officers or suspect during the incident and arrest. The rifle was found to be a .22 caliber and spent casings as well as unspent rounds were found where he had been standing when firing the weapon. Hauge Cook was wearing body armor and a helmet. Hauge Cook was lodged at Polk County Jail on the above charges. Witnesses said Hauge Cook pointed the rifle at multiple passing cars and stood in front of cars in the roadway, pointing the rifle at the occupants. If you witnessed any of this activity in the area, please contact Ofc. Ruben Martinez at Monmouth PD, 503-838-1109. Monmouth PD was assisted by the Independence Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office during this incident. Charges: Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Unlawful Possession of Body Armor

Menacing (4 counts)

Disorderly Conduct II (4 counts) Source: Polk County Sheriff _________________________________________

