DIY vs. Professional Repair of Appliances: Which Is Better?

Image courtesy: Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

(SALEM, Ore.) - It is inevitable for household appliances to break down, and when they do, it is recommended they are fixed on time. Some repairs may look easy to fix, but there is a reason why people prefer it done by a professional. Meanwhile, there are some repairs that, even though they might appear complex, can be fixed with simple Do It Yourself (DIY) methods. DIY has become the latest trend among homeowners, especially millennials, who accounted for 37% of homebuyers in 2020. About 73 percent of this generation are DIYers. Choosing between DIY and hiring a professional remains a major decision many homeowners still battle. According to Fixd (https://www.fixdrepair.com/tx/carrollton-appliance-repair), a firm specializing in HVAC and appliance installation, repair, and maintenance, among other factors, choosing between DIY and hiring a pro should be determined by your skills, the complexity of the project and urgency of the repair. How to decide between DIY and hiring a pro The internet, notably social media, has made access to knowledge of repair easier for many people. Watching an online video or reading a blog post with diagrams can guide you to repair most home appliances. Another concept used by many but less discussed is Buy-It-Yourself (BIYs). This involves purchasing products yourself and then hiring a professional to install them. Below are things to consider before deciding between DIY and hiring a technician: Risk and safety

Evaluate the risk associated with mistakes during the repair of an appliance. If, for instance, any error while fixing the appearance can cause major issues in the electrical system, it is better to have a professional handle it. Appliances such as smoke detectors, if not well fixed, could result in bigger problems. There are recorded cases of smoke alarms being the origin of fire incidents. Hence, if you lack the required expertise for DIY, get a professional. Skills

If you have experience repairing an appliance, it can make DIY of most household appliances easier. Technicians may not be expected to hire someone to fix what they can easily handle in their homes. Skills are essential when the repair involves HVAC, electrical, and plumbing. You may end up causing more damage or jeopardizing the life of the home’s occupants. Better to get a professional to fix the faults. Cost

Before you decide on DIY, try out BIY. Compare the prices of the products needed and the labor cost, then check if it is worth it to DIY or hire a repairman instead. Sometimes, you might have access to products cheaper than a repairman, such as finding cool deals online. Buy the needed products and hire a professional to install them. Urgency

Appliances repair takes time. Some repairs cannot be started and are abandoned halfway to continue later. Similarly, delaying some repairs can make the issues worse. If you are always busy and have an appliance that needs urgent repair, such as an air conditioner unit during summer, it is better to hire a technician. DIYs vs. Hiring Professionals: Pros and Cons Most DIY projects are cheaper when compared with hiring a repairperson. It can also keep you busy instead of being bored by loneliness.

Professional services usually have a warranty that assures you can expect a fantastic result. If anything goes wrong, you can easily contact the service provider. For repairs executed using DIY, you may need to start all over again or eventually hire a professional.

DIYs offer the potential to learn new skills. It can be fun and engaging when you involve your family or friends. It could be a fun time to bond better.

With DIY, you can repair an appliance any time of the day, while you might need to wait for a repairman if you need a professional service. However, repairs that are best handled by a technician, if DIYed, could lead to more problems, such as a total power outage in your home. This can worsen the situation while waiting for the repairperson to appear.

Hiring a professional ensures your repair is done on time. Doing it yourself might delay the completion as you must attend to other things.

Sometimes, DIY can be expensive. Professionals have years of experience and could easily detect the problem with an appliance. You may end up fixing the wrong thing if you resort to using online sources. This may include replacing parts that are not faulty and, in the end, being unable to get the appliance working. It will eventually be a waste of time and money, whereas hiring a professional would save you the expenses and stress. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

