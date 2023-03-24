|
Friday March 24, 2023
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Bonnie King
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Adsales@Salem-news.com
DIY vs. Professional Repair of Appliances: Which Is Better?Salem-News.com
How to decide between DIY and hiring a pro!
(SALEM, Ore.) - It is inevitable for household appliances to break down, and when they do, it is recommended they are fixed on time.
Some repairs may look easy to fix, but there is a reason why people prefer it done by a professional.
Meanwhile, there are some repairs that, even though they might appear complex, can be fixed with simple Do It Yourself (DIY) methods.
DIY has become the latest trend among homeowners, especially millennials, who accounted for 37% of homebuyers in 2020. About 73 percent of this generation are DIYers.
Choosing between DIY and hiring a professional remains a major decision many homeowners still battle.
According to Fixd (https://www.fixdrepair.com/tx/carrollton-appliance-repair), a firm specializing in HVAC and appliance installation, repair, and maintenance, among other factors, choosing between DIY and hiring a pro should be determined by your skills, the complexity of the project and urgency of the repair.
How to decide between DIY and hiring a proThe internet, notably social media, has made access to knowledge of repair easier for many people. Watching an online video or reading a blog post with diagrams can guide you to repair most home appliances.
Another concept used by many but less discussed is Buy-It-Yourself (BIYs). This involves purchasing products yourself and then hiring a professional to install them.
Below are things to consider before deciding between DIY and hiring a technician:
Risk and safety
Appliances such as smoke detectors, if not well fixed, could result in bigger problems. There are recorded cases of smoke alarms being the origin of fire incidents.
Hence, if you lack the required expertise for DIY, get a professional.
Skills
Skills are essential when the repair involves HVAC, electrical, and plumbing. You may end up causing more damage or jeopardizing the life of the home’s occupants. Better to get a professional to fix the faults.
Cost
Urgency
If you are always busy and have an appliance that needs urgent repair, such as an air conditioner unit during summer, it is better to hire a technician.
DIYs vs. Hiring Professionals: Pros and Cons
Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.
