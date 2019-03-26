Serious Crash Injures 3 Near Grand Ronde

Hebo Hwy 22 was closed for over 2 hours







(GRAND RONDE, Ore.) - About 7 pm this evening, a serious accident happened when a single vehicle crashed into a tree on Hwy 22 near West of the Church of the Wildwoods at milepost 15.5.

Emergency crews found 2 people entrapped in the vehicle and one on the ground. Heavy extrication was needed, with crews removing the top of the vehicle.

LifeFlight was on standby in Newport for a time, but was then unable to respond due to all helicopters already transporting patients. Once all the patients were extricated, they moved 3 trauma patients by ground to Salem Hospital code 3.

Hwy 22 near Hebo is now reopened, though there may be some delays.

Oregon State Police, Sheridan, Dallas and Nestucca Valley responded to the emergency call.

_________________________________________