Mar-24-2017 17:20 TweetFollow @OregonNews Failure of TrumpCare Incites Mixed Reactions The Republican bill to repeal Obamacare has failed.

Paul Ryan, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, shares the decision to pull the bill.

Image: Speaker.gov

(SALEM, Ore.) - House leaders cancelled today’s vote on the American Health Care Act, or “TrumpCare,” because the bill lacks the support to pass. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Minority Leader of the United States House of Representatives said in a released statement to her supporters, "I’m speechless. Thanks to you and your energy: The Republicans’ bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act failed!" She called the GOP's decision to pull the bill a "victory for the American people." In contrast, the National Federation of Independent Business says failure to pass AHCA is a major disappointment to small business. “The House’s failure today to pass the American Health Care Act is extremely disappointing. Small businesses have struggled for seven years under Obamacare’s taxes and mandates, and now that struggle will continue for the foreseeable future. "Passing a bill with a massive tax reduction for small businesses should have been the easiest of votes for both parties.” Oregon's Senator Jeff Merkley says now is the time to fix what's broken with ObamaCare. "Following today’s TrumpCare failure, it’s time for Republicans to cease and desist in their plans to destroy American health care. "Rather than continuing to try to twist arms to pass a plan that will raise costs, lower coverage, and take health care away from 24 million Americans, they should drop this destructive strategy and instead focus on what Americans actually want us to work on: lowering costs and making health care more affordable for working families across America . "Republicans have already done great damage to the health care system, and need to fix the problems they’ve created. "There are plenty of ideas already on the table that would make health care more affordable for working families, from a public option, to prescription drug negotiations, to offering older Americans the chance to buy into Medicare. "I’m happy to work with anyone, from either side of the aisle, to explore these or any other ideas that would improve health care for working Americans. "But first, Republican leaders must fully absorb the message sent loud and clear by grassroots America and echoed in today’s failure: Stop messing with our health care,” said Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley. Sources: Office of Jeff Merkley, Office of Nancy Pelosi, National Federation of Independent Business _________________________________________

