Opportunities for Truck Drivers

Hitting the road as a career is a great choice for many.



In Oregon, heading south on I-5.

Photo: Bonnie King, Salem-News.com



(SALEM, Ore.) - With many startups in northern California plus the headquarters of Microsoft in Washington state, it is easy to forget how important the Pacific Northwest has become to the development of technology.

The proximity between Vancouver, Seattle, and Silicon Valley, allow ideas and products to quickly change hands and build a new network that will help humanity.

But here lies a need. Many of the companies in this area have close-knit relationships, manufacturing goods and services other tech firms urgently need. Because of this, transportation services are in high demand as they provide the means of moving items between many of the technological companies of the region.

To make this process easier and increase their revenue, Oregon is opening its arms to truck drivers now.

At least thirteen trucking companies in the area are looking to hire men and women capable of handling the task of moving these items across the Pacific Highway and the lush Silicon Forest.

Driving next to the Pacific Ocean or across the forests of Portland and Oregon guarantee that you’ll never get bored of sightseeing. Nevertheless, these are not the only routes that a trucker is required to handle.

Other companies like USA TRUCK need drivers that are not only located in Oregon but are also willing to drive across the other 47 continental states and Canada.

Companies not only need people to transport their products between other collaborators but also to several retailers and distributors across the US.

Among trucking companies there is a lot of competition to hire as much talent as possible. Because of this, truckers are being hired not only through websites like Trucking Jobs or in wanted ads; there are organizations like Women in Trucking who excel at connecting not only women interested in truck driving, but people from different backgrounds to different trucking jobs. This ensures that there is a healthy talent pool from which companies may hire their candidates.

Truck drivers provide the cheapest solution to transportation. Despite this and because of low applications for the position, truck companies are offering annual salaries ranging from $44,000 to $72,000 for hauling cargo across different parts of the continent.

GP Solutions is even throwing in signing bonuses starting at $3,000 for experienced truck drivers and $1000 for inexperienced drivers plus tuition reimbursement for qualified drivers.

If you are interested in any of these jobs or want to find more information on the subject, do a google search for “truck driving jobs” and you’ll find hundreds of companies’ job offers along with their contact information; making the process of landing a job easier and letting you find more opportunities to deliver various items while driving across the US and Canada.

Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.

_________________________________________