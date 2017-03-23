SNc Channels:



Mar-21-2017 17:20 TweetFollow @OregonNews Take the Family Fishing in Oregon in 2017 ODFW free fishing events make it easy, especially for mom & dad!

The whole family is invited to participate in most of ODFW’s family fishing events. Here, volunteer instructor Jack Morby shares tips with members of the Nazareth family at a 2014 event at Sheridan Pond.

(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife invites Oregon families to come fishing at one of 28 free Family Fishing events scheduled throughout the state this spring and summer. The season will kick off April 1 (no joke) at Canby Pond and events will continue almost weekly into the summer. At each event, ODFW provides loaner rods, reels, tackle and bait, along with helpful tips from experienced angling instructors. The agency typically stocks locations with plenty of trout so participants can practice hooking, fighting and landing a fish. The events are designed to show families how easy and fun fishing can be, according to Chris Willard, ODFW education manager. “Fishing is a great family activity, but it can be a little intimidating when you’re just starting out,” he said. “Our goal is to make it as easy as possible to learn how to fish by offering these supported events. We hope everyone has a good time at these events and discovers just how fun fishing can be.” Times, dates and locations of all the Family Fishing events are posted on the ODFW website. Check back periodically, as dates/times can change. Children ages 11 years old and younger can fish for free, while those 12 to 17 and adults will need an Oregon fishing license. The Youth License for 12 to 17 year olds includes fishing, hunting and shellfishing for only $10. Licenses can be purchased at ODFW’s Online License Sales page or from any ODFW field office or retail license outlet. Licenses will not be sold at the events. For families that can’t attend one of the scheduled events, ODFW offers several resources to help you go fishing on your own. Visit the Trout 365 page for a list that includes Easy Angling Oregon – 101 great places for families to fish in Oregon, Learn to Fish – web page and videos, and 50 or so places to fish near Portland/Bend/Roseburg/Medford/Lane County. Source: ODFW _________________________________________

Oregon | Environment | Family | Education





