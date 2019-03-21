Stayton Man Arrested for Aggravated Murder

If you saw or had contact with Timothy or Joshua Nelson on March 16, 2019, contact Detective Colin Pyle at (541) 967-3950.



Joshua Nelson

Photo: Linn County Sheriff



(LINN COUNTY, Ore.) - Saturday night at about 9:50 Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a call from METCOM 911 regarding an assault in the 41600 block of Stayton-Scio Road near Stayton.

The caller hung up the phone before any additional information could be obtained.

According to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon, deputies saw a person run into the residence and a person laying in the driveway when they arrived at the location.

74-year old Robert Nelson spoke to deputies outside the residence. He told deputies that his grandson, 22-year old Joshua Elbert Nelson, was the person who ran inside the residence.

Robert's son, 50-year old Timothy Dean Nelson, was laying motionless on the ground. Deputies checked Timothy Nelson’s welfare and found he had died as a result of homicidal violence.

All three Nelson men live at this residence.

Deputies attempted to communicate with Joshua Nelson, but he would not respond to their requests. The Linn County Regional SWAT Team was called to the location for assistance.

After approximately six hours, Joshua Nelson surrendered to law enforcement. Joshua Nelson was arrested and charged with aggravated murder.

Anyone who saw or had contact with Timothy Nelson or Joshua Nelson on March 16, 2019 is asked to the contact Detective Colin Pyle at (541) 967-3950.

Source: Linn County Sheriff

_________________________________________