Wednesday March 18, 2020
Mar-16-2020 21:56

Oregon Announces 8 New COVID-19 Cases

Salem-News.com

“High risk” includes adults 60+, or anyone with a serious health condition (ie: lung or heart problems, kidney disease, diabetes, or suppressed immune system).

Social Distancing Flyer
Image: OHA 2268 Social Distancing Flyer

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Oregon now has a total of 47 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority announced eight new cases of the novel coronavirus as of 10:30 a.m. today.

OHA is reporting 2 new cases each in Benton and Deschutes Counties; and 1 new case in each of the following counties: Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington.

“I know it’s difficult to learn that we are seeing more active community spread of COVID-19, but this is something we’ve been expecting,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed, State Health Officer and Epidemiologist, OHA Public Health Division.

“It’s a good reminder to take steps to protect yourself, and vulnerable friends and family members, by washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, and staying home and away from others if you’re sick.”

Officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect themselves, their families, and those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19.

Those considered “high risk” include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings.

Every resident should take these basic steps to protect themselves and those most at risk:

  • Never visit a hospital or long-term-care facility if you have a fever or cough.
  • Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces like bathrooms, desks, counter tops, doorknobs, computer keyboards, faucet handles, toys and cell phones.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Stay home and away from others if you are ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, illness usually develops within 14 days. Symptoms mirror those of the flu, including fever, cough, runny nose, headache, sore throat and general feelings of illness.

Stay informed

