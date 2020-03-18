Oregon Announces 8 New COVID-19 Cases

|
Wednesday March 18, 2020
Mar-16-2020
Oregon Announces 8 New COVID-19 CasesSalem-News.com
“High risk” includes adults 60+, or anyone with a serious health condition (ie: lung or heart problems, kidney disease, diabetes, or suppressed immune system).
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Oregon now has a total of 47 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority announced eight new cases of the novel coronavirus as of 10:30 a.m. today.
OHA is reporting 2 new cases each in Benton and Deschutes Counties; and 1 new case in each of the following counties: Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington.
“I know it’s difficult to learn that we are seeing more active community spread of COVID-19, but this is something we’ve been expecting,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed, State Health Officer and Epidemiologist, OHA Public Health Division.
“It’s a good reminder to take steps to protect yourself, and vulnerable friends and family members, by washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, and staying home and away from others if you’re sick.”
Officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect themselves, their families, and those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19.
Those considered “high risk” include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.
People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings.
Every resident should take these basic steps to protect themselves and those most at risk:
Stay informed
