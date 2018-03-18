SNc Channels:



Mar-16-2018 14:09
Say Goodbye to the Past with a Clean Tattoo Removal
The past does not have to be a part of your future.

(SALEM, Ore.) - What does your tattoo mean to you? Usually, there is a story behind a tattoo, sometimes romantic, sometimes symbolic, and oftentimes, it represents something you may prefer is long forgotten. For many, the past can catch up in a negative way. There are many things that happen in our younger years that people often wish they could erase. Remnants of the past can cause problems with future plans, as well. Tattoos are sometimes chosen for reasons that do not remain relevant as people age. Names, inappropriate graphics, and visibility are a few reasons that may cause you to decide that you want to say goodbye to your past with a tattoo removal. Pretend it Never Happened If you wish that a relationship or event never happened, Dore Aesthetics can help you erase the evidence. The tattoo evidence, that is. You do not have to live with a constant reminder of a poor decision, after all, your past does not define you. The future is full speed ahead once you erase your unwanted tattoo. Whether you are starting new relationship, a new job, or an entire new chapter in your life, it all starts with a successful removal. Many methods leave light marks behind, so the tattoo design can still be seen. Proper procedures leave nothing behind, giving you back a clean natural look. The Procedure The pigments from tattoos are not common to the body. The method used helps the body to recognize them as waste. The treatment targets the tattoo ink, splitting it up into smaller pieces. This triggers the body to treat it as a foreign substance. Over time the ink particles make their way to the top layer of the skin and flake of with the dead skin cells. This treatment does not happen overnight. It often takes more than one treatment, but it is well worth the time and effort. Your body may also take a few weeks to expel the ink. The tattoo is completely removed from your body, like it never happened. No More Hiding When a tattoo removal is desired, many people spend a lot time trying to hide the artwork. This may be out of choice, or due to employment regulations. This often entails wearing long sleeve shirts or pants in the middle of summer, or leaving your favorite strappy dress in the closet. It may seem like this is the way that life has to continue due to the incompetence of other tattoo removal methods. A proper removal can change many aspects of your life. Your new girlfriend never needs to know about that other girl's name on your chest. A proper new employer doesn’t need to know about that crazy night when you were 20 years old. Your secrets are safe once the tattoo is history. You can break out your favorite clothes again and stop wearing heavy shirts around your girlfriend. Tattoo removal is a great opportunity for those that would like a clean start with new opportunities. The past does not have to be a part of your future. Proper removal prompts your body to expel the unwanted ink, leaving your skin smooth and unmarked. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

