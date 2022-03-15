SNc Channels:



Mar-14-2022 22:41 TweetFollow @OregonNews Oregon's Capitol City Weekly Gas Price Update The national average stands $1.47/g higher than a year ago.

Photo by Bonnie King, Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - Average gasoline prices in Salem, Oregon are unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.65/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 95 stations in Salem. Prices in Salem are 82.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.63/g higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Salem was priced at $4.25/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.65/g, a difference of $1.40/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $4.25/g while the highest was $5.69/g, a difference of $1.44/g. The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.32/g today. The national average is up 83.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.47/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. Historic gasoline prices in Salem and the national average going back ten years: March 14, 2021: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

March 14, 2020: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

March 14, 2019: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

March 14, 2018: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

March 14, 2017: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

March 14, 2016: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $1.94/g)

March 14, 2015: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 14, 2014: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

March 14, 2013: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)

March 14, 2012: $3.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g) Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: Eugene- $4.76/g, unchanged from last week's $4.76/g.

Oregon- $4.71/g, unchanged from last week's $4.71/g.

Portland- $4.79/g, unchanged from last week's $4.79/g. “After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy. “While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we've experienced over the last few weeks. The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely. "For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.” GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on a small fraction of U.S. gasoline stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at prices.GasBuddy.com. Source: gasbuddy.com _________________________________________

