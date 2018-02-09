SNc Channels:



Mar-13-2018 16:24 Companies That Give Back See Numerous Positive Results Collaborative charitable projects let employees get involved and bond with colleagues.

(SALEM, Ore.)

(SALEM, Ore.) - Initially, individuals may think that businesses donate to charities because they want to write the donations off on their taxes. However, the company leaders associated with recent generous efforts report that the payoffs for their contributions are far-reaching and varied. Therefore, it’s not difficult to understand why corporate executives understand that giving back to others helps the world, as well as their bottom lines. Perceived Generosity Makes Employees Eager to Show Up at Work A study of several hundred companies showed that when workers have the impression that they work for employers that display giving attitudes, they are 13 times more likely to look forward to coming to work compared to the employees who do not think their employers give back to their communities. It’s important to remember that a community can be a local area, but sometimes people see the world as a global community. Business Leaders Can Inspire Others to Volunteer or Donate The people responsible for keeping companies running smoothly are often in the public eye and may get invited to prolific events such as charity galas or golf tournaments for good causes. Beyond those significant and scheduled events, business owners or managers can also inspire members of their workforces or individuals in the local community at large to follow their leads and give what they can in terms of time and money. By setting a good example, employers can notice effects that go far beyond their personal contributions. Then, it’s possible to have a larger impact and tap into the resources others have available. Consumers Want to Buy From Charitably-Oriented Companies Decades ago, the most common way for people to help charities was to write checks for donations. However, recent research indicates some people would prefer to purchase products from companies known to regularly support charities rather than providing direct donations to organizations. This is evidence of a trend whereby people see their buying choices as methods of supporting the charities that are significant to them. With that in mind, many forward-thinking brand representatives come up with specialty packaging to draw attention to the fact people can show their willingness to give by adding merchandise to their real or virtual shopping carts. Charitable Involvement Can Make Companies More Visible When a company is associated with an emphasis on doing good in the world, it can stand out compared to businesses that do not associate with the charitable sector. There are several ways a company leader could highlight supporting a charity to differentiate his or her business in the marketplace. For example, it’s easy to make a dedicated section of a website that mentions the ways in which a company has supported a charity in recent months. Also, if a charity has a local event near the businesses headquarters or a branch office, that entity could donate supplies, volunteer to staff the event, or provide another gesture of sponsorship. All those actions and others like them collectively help a business increase awareness from its target audience. Even better, it’s possible to do these things in a natural way that doesn’t make it seem that a company is trying too hard and that its involvement might be less than authentic. Encourage Employees to Get Behind a Cause That Matters to Them People often feel compelled to do what they can to improve the world but feel any efforts they make won’t be substantial enough. However, dedicated employers have plenty of opportunities to prove those people wrong and demonstrate it’s possible to make an impact through focused activities. In turn, employees can choose to support causes that match their interests. Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva is the daughter of Islam Karimov, the late leader of Uzbekistan. She’s passionate about children and has capitalized upon that love for them by setting up two charities for kids. One of them helps orphans and the other is for youngsters with special needs to assist them in getting access to care. This woman is an excellent example of what can happen when a person has a strong desire to give back in specific ways. No matter what employees care about most, it’s become simpler than it once was for them to find out about potential causes to support. That’s all thanks to the Internet, along with the fact that people can often organize local events to support charities even if the main office of an organization is not nearby or in the same country. Charitable Involvement Can Promote Teamwork When company leaders want to boost employee morale and foster a united attitude about a common goal, getting involved with at least one charity can be helpful. People frequently want to feel that when they go to work, they’re doing something more than just earning their paychecks. Collaborative projects that support charities let them get involved while participating with their colleagues. International charities help people in need around the globe. By getting involved with them, employers could notice all these advantages and many others. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

