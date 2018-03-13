SNc Channels:



Mar-13-2018 17:30 Bitcoin Online Dice Games Reap Big Rewards Bitcoin Dice Game is the most popular online dice game* with maximum chances of winning rewards

Dice from the Roman Era look very much like what we play with today. Image: medium.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - Rolling dice is a children’s game popular across the world, and for good reason: it is the very first game! That’s right, Dice is the basis of humanity’s oldest games. Today, adults enjoy the fun and excitement in rolling dice, with winning the game and earning out of it as the main motivation. If you are interested in entering the world of gambling to try your fortune, Bitcoin Dice game* could be a great initiation. You may have heard about different online dice games from which gamblers make good money, but Bitcoin Dice game is different than the traditional dice games. The Bitcoin Dice game is based on the blockchain. Bitcoin gambling is an unmatched dice game, and veteran gamblers would enjoy the game. If you don’t have any experience in playing dice, you should first learn the exciting ways and strategies of playing dice games. To win, learn the tricks and strategies of the game There are a number of sites that allow entering the precise amount of winning and gaining the reward. It may be a simple, but you must get to know the rules and unique features of the dice game. Once you know to play the game, you can apply strategy and choose the lucky number.

You need to select the number depending on the wide range of numbers that the site offers. Different sites offer hundreds, thousands as well as hundred thousand numbers.

You need to make your prediction precise so that the winning digit would perfectly match.

After choosing the 'lucky' number, you need to select the betting amount you wish to bet for the round of dice game.

If you know how to play the game, you will understand how to place the minimum and maximum bets on the game to prevent any hassles in the game.

Once you select the number and bet the amount on the number, you need to select whether the number soon to be drawn would be higher or lower than the number you selected.

If you think the dice number would assume the roll to be higher then select ‘Roll Hi’, and if you predict the number would be lower than the selected number then go for ‘Roll LO.’

Finally, the dice will roll and will display a number.

If you selected “Roll Hi” and the number goes higher than the selected number, then you win. OR- If the dice number goes lower than the selected number and you opted for ‘Roll LO,’ you will be the winner of the game.

The winning amount will go straight into your wallet in Bitcoins. The winning chances in the game are higher with the best knowledge! Bitcoin Dice game is straightforward for those who learn about the gaming strategy and the rules of the game. You may not accurately predict the number that will display after rolling. With the option of selecting Roll Hi and Roll LO, the chances of winning get higher. With such an excellent strategy, it gets regarded as the best online dice games. You can’t avoid losing the game if you are unlucky! You may prevent the huge losses with an effective dice strategy. You must have the particular idea about the money management strategy to avoid massive losses. Choosing the right dice sites is essential. The best Bitcoin dice sites offer the best ideas to play the game. If you are a beginner, such sites would be quite helpful for you. How to select the best site to play the game? An ideal dice site offers low house edge.

With low house edge, the gamblers receive higher winning amount on every correct guess.

The best sites give 99% player return.

You need to select the site that offers a fair game with easy time ticking strategy.

A trusted site offers quick payment options as well as anonymous bets.

An ideal site also accepts other cryptocurrencies like Lifecoin, Dogecoin and others. What differentiates Bitcoin Dice game than other dice games? The common dice games only have six numbers, and the gamer needs to select the numbers. But in the Bitcoin dice game, the players get a wide range of digits from hundreds to thousands. You need to predict a lucky number and select the number for the dice. After rolling the dice, the number may roll higher or lower than the digit you selected. The Bitcoin dice game is the famous Bitcoin-powered online casino game. Professional gamblers regard the game as the purest form of gambling. (Note: Most people have no problem with gambling as an entertainment activity, one that may prove fruitful. Those that find it too engrossing should contact gamblers anonymous, where they can get support.) Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________ This is Legal. *The federal legality of online gambling with Bitcoins in the United States has not yet been decided; however, the legality of online gambling with legal tender currency has been decided. The Bitcoin gambling sites are currently circumventing this legislation by keeping their funds in bitcoin cryptocurrency wallets. SEE ALSO: Virtual currency law in the United States (Wikipedia) _________________________________________

