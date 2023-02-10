McMinnville Man Faces Federal Charges For Selling Fentanyl, Resulting in Death

(McMINNVILLE, Ore.) - A McMinnville, Oregon man is facing federal charges after selling fentanyl he claimed was cocaine that caused seven people to overdose, one fatally.

28-year old John Kyle Donnahoo has been charged by criminal complaint with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death.

According to court documents, on February 10, 2023, Donnahoo sold powdered fentanyl he claimed was cocaine to an individual at a residence in McMinnville for $100.

Seven individuals, including the buyer, were present in the residence during the sale. One of the individuals tested the powder twice using fentanyl “test kits,” but neither test produced a positive result.

All seven individuals consumed and overdosed on the fentanyl.

Four were treated with Narcan at the scene by responding police officers and medical personnel before being rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of these victims, a 37-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the hospital and three were admitted to an intensive care unit.

Donnahoo took the other three individuals to the hospital himself where they were treated and eventually discharged.

Donnahoo made his first appearance in federal court March 8th, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman. Donnahoo was ordered detained as a danger to the community pending further court proceedings.

This case is being investigated jointly by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, McMinnville Police Department, and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Source: Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

