Saturday March 11, 2023
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Mar-09-2023 21:28printcomments

McMinnville Man Faces Federal Charges For Selling Fentanyl, Resulting in Death

Salem-News.com

All seven individuals consumed and overdosed on the fentanyl.

jail

(McMINNVILLE, Ore.) - A McMinnville, Oregon man is facing federal charges after selling fentanyl he claimed was cocaine that caused seven people to overdose, one fatally.

28-year old John Kyle Donnahoo has been charged by criminal complaint with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death.

According to court documents, on February 10, 2023, Donnahoo sold powdered fentanyl he claimed was cocaine to an individual at a residence in McMinnville for $100.

Seven individuals, including the buyer, were present in the residence during the sale. One of the individuals tested the powder twice using fentanyl “test kits,” but neither test produced a positive result.

All seven individuals consumed and overdosed on the fentanyl.

Four were treated with Narcan at the scene by responding police officers and medical personnel before being rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of these victims, a 37-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the hospital and three were admitted to an intensive care unit.

Donnahoo took the other three individuals to the hospital himself where they were treated and eventually discharged.

Donnahoo made his first appearance in federal court March 8th, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman. Donnahoo was ordered detained as a danger to the community pending further court proceedings.

This case is being investigated jointly by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, McMinnville Police Department, and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

_________________________________________
A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Source: Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2023 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for March 8, 2023 | Articles for March 9, 2023 | 		Sean Flynn was a photojournalist in Vietnam, taken captive in 1970 in Cambodia and never seen again.
Click here for all of William's articles and letters.
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin

Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.

Quick Links

DINING

Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

MUST SEE SALEM

Oregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden

AUCTIONS - APPRAISALS

Auction Masters & Appraisals

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.

ONLINE SHOPPING

Special Occasion Dresses

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2023 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy