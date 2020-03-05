SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Mar-08-2020 20:05 TweetFollow @OregonNews Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charges after Deadly Crash Krista Ashley is being held on $500,000 bond.

March 5, 2020, 33-year old Krista Ashley was taken into custody on multiple charges following a deadly crash Nov 2019.

Photo: OSP/Yamhill County Jail

(DAYTON, Ore.) - Officers have arrested the driver in the deadly crash that killed three people, one of them a preschool-age child, and injured two others last November. On March 5, 2020, 33-year old Krista Ashley was taken into custody and is now being held in the Yamhill County Jail, awaiting her court hearing. Ashley faces three counts of Manslaughter (first degree), Assault (second degree), Assault (third degree), Reckless driving and Driving under the influence. Oregon State Police say their investigation revealed that on November 18 at about 11:50 a.m., Ashley was driving a gray 2004 Volkswagen Passat northbound on Highway 221, nine miles outside of Dayton. She had 3 passengers with her in the vehicle. For unknown reasons, Ashley’s car crossed the center line into southbound traffic and smashed into an oncoming car, a black 2019 Chevy Cruz. Both occupants of that car were killed; the driver, 69-year old Susie Valdez and her passenger, 70-year old Robert Valdez, of Salem. Two youngsters were riding in the back seat of Ashley’s car, both were transported to the hospital. One child suffered serious injuries, and the other died from critical injuries. Ashley and an adult male passenger were also transported with serious injuries. Krista Ashley was hospitalized and arrested after a stable recovery. She is being held on $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 26th. Source(s): Oregon State Police, Yamhill County Sheriff SEE ALSO: Crash Near Dayton Claims Three Lives _________________________________________

Oregon | Traffic | Fatal | Most Commented on





Articles for March 8, 2020 | Articles for March 9, 2020