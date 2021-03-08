SNc Channels:



Are you Unhappy with your Job? Your job choice should enhance your life, financially and otherwise.

Photo by: Weeteling, S. (2019), Unsplash.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - Having a job is one of the most important aspects of adult life. We sometimes dedicate a lot of time and energy to preparing ourselves for a job. Once employed, we spend at least a quarter of our adult life at our job. With so much invested in our career, our well-being needs to find satisfaction in our the work we do. As significant as work is in our lives, we tend to have a lot of expectations from it. When our expectations are not met, it can lead to dissatisfaction with our job. Many factors may affect our satisfaction at work. These factors are sometimes beyond our control. Job dissatisfaction seems to be a common problem. A study published by Economic Times claims that 2 out of 10 employees find satisfaction in their job. A survey conducted by Gallup echoes the Economic Times study. It found that only 15% of employees worldwide feel engaged in what they do. 10 Signs you are Unhappy with your Job Most of us have experienced dissatisfaction at our job. Sometimes changes at work precipitate our unhappiness. Our dissatisfaction at times stems from changes in ourselves or our circumstances. Here are 10 signs that you are unhappy with your job: You feel your job does not play to your natural strengths and skills, so it seems like hard work every day.

You lose confidence in yourself, week after week.

You feel frustration, anger, boredom, or anxiety daily.

You feel like your boss is always undermining your efforts.

You lose your energy, motivation, drive, and purpose for your job.

You deal with a lot of headaches, muscle tension, and poor sleeping patterns as a result of the stress you feel.

You no longer feel like you are part of a team, or you don’t get along with colleagues.

You dread the start of every workweek and live for the weekends and holidays.

You feel undervalued and unappreciated because you receive little to no recognition.

(SALEM, Ore.) - Having a job is one of the most important aspects of adult life. We sometimes dedicate a lot of time and energy to preparing ourselves for a job. Once employed, we spend at least a quarter of our adult life at our job. With so much invested in our career, our well-being needs to find satisfaction in our the work we do. As significant as work is in our lives, we tend to have a lot of expectations from it. When our expectations are not met, it can lead to dissatisfaction with our job. Many factors may affect our satisfaction at work. These factors are sometimes beyond our control. Job dissatisfaction seems to be a common problem. A study published by Economic Times claims that 2 out of 10 employees find satisfaction in their job. A survey conducted by Gallup echoes the Economic Times study. It found that only 15% of employees worldwide feel engaged in what they do. 10 Signs you are Unhappy with your Job Most of us have experienced dissatisfaction at our job. Sometimes changes at work precipitate our unhappiness. Our dissatisfaction at times stems from changes in ourselves or our circumstances. Here are 10 signs that you are unhappy with your job: You feel your job does not play to your natural strengths and skills, so it seems like hard work every day.

