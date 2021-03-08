|
Monday March 8, 2021
|
|
Are you Unhappy with your Job?Salem-News.com
Your job choice should enhance your life, financially and otherwise.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Having a job is one of the most important aspects of adult life. We sometimes dedicate a lot of time and energy to preparing ourselves for a job.
Once employed, we spend at least a quarter of our adult life at our job. With so much invested in our career, our well-being needs to find satisfaction in our the work we do.
As significant as work is in our lives, we tend to have a lot of expectations from it. When our expectations are not met, it can lead to dissatisfaction with our job.
Many factors may affect our satisfaction at work. These factors are sometimes beyond our control.
Job dissatisfaction seems to be a common problem. A study published by Economic Times claims that 2 out of 10 employees find satisfaction in their job.
A survey conducted by Gallup echoes the Economic Times study. It found that only 15% of employees worldwide feel engaged in what they do.
10 Signs you are Unhappy with your JobMost of us have experienced dissatisfaction at our job. Sometimes changes at work precipitate our unhappiness. Our dissatisfaction at times stems from changes in ourselves or our circumstances.
Here are 10 signs that you are unhappy with your job:
What can you do about it?So, you find yourself showing signs that you may be unhappy with your job. You might even think, "I hate my job. What can I do about it?" Well, what should you do about it?
This is a good time to reflect on what you are feeling and why you are feeling it. It is wise to make sure it is the job, and not you.
Is it possible you are experiencing career burnout? If it's you, there are steps you can take to recover from it without quitting your job.
If you are sure it is the job, not you, it is time to take stock of your situation and plan your next move. Sometimes discovering you are unhappy with your job is the best thing that could happen to you.
Use it to motivate and excite you to find better opportunities for yourself. By choosing a positive mindset, you will make your transition from your old job to your new job a step forward.
Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.
_________________________________________
