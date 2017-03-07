Tuesday March 7, 2017
Salem City Club Presents: A Profile of Salem's Homeless Population And Our Unique Challenges

Learn details about the "Salem Project" and other options to help the Homeless.

Ron Hays
Ron Hays will be on hand to discuss needs of the homeless community.
Photo: VanNatta

(SALEM, Ore.) - The Salem City Club invites you to join us Friday, March 17 at the Willamette Heritage Center for our luncheon and program, "A Profile of Salem's Homeless Population and Our Unique Challenges."

Jimmy Jones, Ph.D., director of the Arches program, and Ron Hays, director of Community Resource Trust, will discuss the needs, differences and similarities of several groups among the homeless community.

They will also share details about the "Salem Project" and effective community response options for Salem City Club members and the public alike.

Join us for the luncheon at 11:30am and/or the program at noon.

Reservations are due by 12:00pm Wednesday, March 15. For more information on this program please visit www.salemcityclub.com.

What: "A Profile of Salem's Homeless Population And Our Unique Challenges"
When: Friday, March 17th; noon-1pm, doors open at 11:15am
Where: Willamette Heritage Center, 1313 Mill St. SE, Salem
Who: Jimmy Jones, Ph.D., director of the Arches program, and Ron Hays, director of Community Resource Trust
Email: office@salemcityclub.com
Website: www.salemcityclub.com

Source: VanNatta Public Relations

