Mar-06-2017 14:05 TweetFollow @OregonNews FBI and Warm Springs Police Ask Public's Help in Locating Missing & Possibly Endangered 11-year-old There have been no confirmed sightings of Kaitlyn or Thomas Stofiel in at least a week.

11-year old Kaitlyn Stofiel is missing and possibly endangered. She is believed to be with her custodial father, 44-year old Thomas Clarence Stofiel. PHOTOS: FBI

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The FBI and Warm Springs Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating a 11-year-old girl - Kaitlyn Stofiel - who is missing and possibly endangered. Law enforcement officers believe Kaitlyn is with her custodial father, Thomas Clarence Stofiel, age 44. At this time, officers and agents simply want to locate Kaitlyn to ensure that she is safe. Stofiel's truck was found in late February parked approximately one-half mile down the Mt. Wilson turnoff off of Highway 26 (near milepost 76) on the Warm Springs Reservation. Neither Thomas nor Kaitlyn Stofiel has any known connection to the reservation other than the fact that the vehicle was found on the reservation. They were living in Portland most recently, and Kaitlyn was reportedly being home-schooled. There have been no confirmed sightings of Kaitlyn or Thomas Stofiel in at least a week. Thomas Stofiel may be distraught, is known to possess various weapons and reportedly has survival skills. KAITLYN STOFIEL

Age: 11

Race: White

Height: Unknown (tall and thin)

Hair: Long, dark hair

Eyes: Blue THOMAS CLARENCE STOFIEL

Age: 44

Race: White

Height: 5'05"

Weight: 125 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green Anyone who has information about their immediate whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1. DO NOT APPROACH. Anyone with information should call the FBI in Portland at (503) 224-4181 (ext. 0) twenty-four hours a day; the FBI in Bend at (541) 389-1202; or the Warm Springs Police Department at (541) 553-1171. _________________________________________

