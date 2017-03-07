FBI and Warm Springs Police Ask Public's Help in Locating Missing & Possibly Endangered 11-year-old

|
Tuesday March 7, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Mar-06-2017 14:05TweetFollow @OregonNews
FBI and Warm Springs Police Ask Public's Help in Locating Missing & Possibly Endangered 11-year-oldSalem-News.com
There have been no confirmed sightings of Kaitlyn or Thomas Stofiel in at least a week.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The FBI and Warm Springs Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating a 11-year-old girl - Kaitlyn Stofiel - who is missing and possibly endangered.
Law enforcement officers believe Kaitlyn is with her custodial father, Thomas Clarence Stofiel, age 44. At this time, officers and agents simply want to locate Kaitlyn to ensure that she is safe.
Stofiel's truck was found in late February parked approximately one-half mile down the Mt. Wilson turnoff off of Highway 26 (near milepost 76) on the Warm Springs Reservation.
Neither Thomas nor Kaitlyn Stofiel has any known connection to the reservation other than the fact that the vehicle was found on the reservation.
They were living in Portland most recently, and Kaitlyn was reportedly being home-schooled.
There have been no confirmed sightings of Kaitlyn or Thomas Stofiel in at least a week.
Thomas Stofiel may be distraught, is known to possess various weapons and reportedly has survival skills.
KAITLYN STOFIEL
THOMAS CLARENCE STOFIEL
Anyone who has information about their immediate whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.
DO NOT APPROACH.
Anyone with information should call the FBI in Portland at (503) 224-4181 (ext. 0) twenty-four hours a day; the FBI in Bend at (541) 389-1202; or the Warm Springs Police Department at (541) 553-1171.
_________________________________________
Articles for March 5, 2017 | Articles for March 6, 2017 |
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
KUSH Dispensaries of Oregon
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.