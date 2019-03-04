SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Mar-04-2019 14:29 TweetFollow @OregonNews Why Data Analysis is a Trending Career Live exercises, interactive test cases and lifetime access to online libraries make this course unique

Photo by rawpixel.com from Pexels

(SALEM, Ore. ) - For the past few years, Big data across multi-variate sources have been processed to provide forecasts and gainful insights that can help enterprises in many areas. Some areas where enterprises across all sectors and sizes have found immense help are in risk mitigation, customer-service, marketing strategies, and decision making. Python has become the most popularly used language to crunch numbers and is a high-level multi-domain reliable language with readability, flexibility and an array of libraries. With more innovation comes more data and this, in turn, translates to demand for professionals in data analytics. The demand is ever growing. Now is the time to invest in your career with a skill upgrade. Let's explore the choice. What is in it for me? With this course, you will be an expert in managing, leveraging, mining, extracting and interpreting data using the Python language. Your passion for learning a new programming language counts. Enroll with the most reliable educational platforms to progress professionally. Complete this course, update your skill-set and land a job with huge payouts based on your learning and newly acquired programming skills. Have a look at the Machine learning with Python course curriculum: Data analysis fundamentals, concepts, scope, and challenges

Arriving at business decisions, predicting future outcomes, applying predictive algorithms, and using data with ML and Python

Using libraries like Scipy, Numpy, and Matplotlib and creation of data science models

Hadoop ecosystem, Hive and PIG interactions with Python

Python packages in data analysis Now, here are the essential qualifications: One must have: Basic knowledge of Python

A computer with an OS like Windows, Linux or MAC OSX, built-in editor and a recent web browser like Chrome Why this Machine learning with Python course? Here’s what this course aims to deliver: The Machine learning with Python course helps you inculcate learning through 40 hours of instructor-delivered high-quality online training from industry experts the advanced techniques of using Python for data analysis

helps you inculcate learning through 40 hours of instructor-delivered high-quality online training from industry experts the advanced techniques of using Python for data analysis The specially designed and downloadable courseware accentuates not just theoretical knowledge. Rather the systematic use of interactive online classes, lab sessions and supervised assignments, workshops and live test cases give you practice

The Machine learning with Python course can be opted for in the weekday or weekend batch. Zeolearn conducts classroom training on weekends, integrates it with online virtual training at your pace for learning and even conducts corporate training.

can be opted for in the weekday or weekend batch. Zeolearn conducts classroom training on weekends, integrates it with online virtual training at your pace for learning and even conducts corporate training. Post-course long-term support, good refund policy and the fact that demo codes, soft-copy of the slide deck, live exercises, interactive test cases and lifetime access to online libraries are freely available makes the course unique

With effective mentoring by industry experts, you earn the course completion certification

This coveted certification is valued and well-recognized in the industry and is a validation of your learning and newly enhanced skill-set

You will also build a Python program with full support and mentoring. This project, which can also be a live-industry-project is reviewed by industry experts and certified instructors

You will be awarded certification on successful course completion

Programmers with Python knowledge will find value in this course Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

United-states | Business | Most Commented on





Articles for March 4, 2019 |