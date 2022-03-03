SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Mar-03-2022 17:31 TweetFollow @OregonNews Oregon Ag Fest Coming to the State Fairgrounds April 23-24 What's all the buzz? Get up close to honeybees and more at Ag Fest!

The 33rd annual Oregon Ag Fest is April 23 & 24, 2022, at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem.

(SALEM, Ore.) - Over 20,000 people are expected to attend the 2022 Oregon Ag Fest to touch, taste and experience the incredible world of Oregon agriculture, in a fun-filled, festive environment. Each April, Ag Fest is presented as a two-day, hands-on, activity-filled festival held at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. Ag Fest is aimed at helping families better understand where their food, fiber and flora come from. Ag Fest is a unique learning experience, where hands-on exhibits make learning about Oregon’s vast agricultural industry educational and entertaining. The annual event strives to bridge the gap between urban and rural life, and to share the wonder and abundance of Oregon’s bountiful and diverse harvest. Most importantly, this is done in a family friendly way, where kids 12 and under receive free admission, and virtually all activities at the event are free of charge. Ages 13 and over is $9. The parking is free. View tractors, combines and other antique and modern-day farm implements. Kids can ride ponies, plant seedlings, see live honeybees, watch sheep get sheared, pet farm animals, climb on a tractor and much, much more. Agriculture is one of the few industries that affects us all. It involves the food we eat, the clothes we wear, and many of the materials we use in our daily lives. Though agriculture is such a major part of our everyday lives, most folks don’t know much more than where to buy the products they need. With over 25 hands-on activities and an agricultural scavenger hunt that will have kids looking for clues in all the exhibits, Ag Country is set-up to reflect a rural town. Watch chicks hatch, shuck corn, dig for potatoes and so much more! Oregon Ag Fest was created to help better educate the public about the importance of agriculture. We demonstrate how important agriculture’s economic impact, logistics and practices are: showing folks, especially kids, such things as where the food they eat comes from and the importance of our forests for ecology and human survival. Visitors come from all over the state eager to have fun while learning about Oregon’s largest industry. Come check it out for yourself: mark your calendar for the last weekend in April. You will be happy you did! For more information, go to the Ag Fest website: oragfest.com Source: Oregon Ag Fest _________________________________________

Oregon | Agriculture | Most Commented on





Articles for March 3, 2022 |