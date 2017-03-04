Saturday March 4, 2017
Mar-03-2017 14:19

South Salem Schools in Lockdown LIFTED (UPDATE)

Salem-News.com

The lockdown lasted about 33 minutes. (update)

Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted at South Salem HS. __________________

ORIGINIAL ARTICLE:

Morningside Elementary and South Salem High School are currently in "Condition 1" lockdown.

Salem City Police Lt Dave Okada said they are looking for a suspect for menacing and possible shots fired in the area. They don't expect it to last long, but these things are unpredictable.

An update will follow, if/when there is something to share.

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

©2017 Salem-News.com.


