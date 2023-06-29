SNc Channels:



Jun-30-2023 17:10

Oregon Supreme Court Ruling Protects Anti-LGBTQ Discrimination

Legislative LGBTQ Caucus condemns decision in 303 Creative LLC v Elenis

Photo by Nicholas Swatz

(SALEM, Ore.) - Today, the U.S. Supreme Court struck a major blow to all Americans’ civil rights, particularly those of the LGBTQ community, with their unjust decision in the 303 Creative LLC v Elenis case. The Oregon Legislature’s LGBTQ Caucus released the following statement condemning the decision: “This decision is proof that even with historic victories, we still have a long way to go for everyone – regardless of who they love or how they identify – to be equal in this nation. "We will never live up to our pledge of liberty and justice for all as long as hate and bigotry are protected by the powerful. "We condemn this discriminatory decision in the strongest possible terms. “This decision will not make us more free. It oppresses a community built on love and acceptance. “Oregon will continue to be a beacon of hope. We will continue to do everything we can to protect every Oregonians’ right to love who they love and live as themselves. We will not give up, and, in the end, we will be on the right side of history.” “Today the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her dissent, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson. “Today is a sad day in American constitutional law and in the lives of LGBT people,” Sotomayor wrote. “The immediate, symbolic effect of the decision is to mark gays and lesbians for second-class status.” The Oregon Legislature’s LGBTQ Caucus strives to promote the rights and freedoms of every Oregonian. Members of the caucus are Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber (D - Beaverton & SW Portland), Representative Ben Bowman (D - Tigard, Metzger, & South Beaverton), Representative Farrah Chaichi (D - Aloha), Representative Dacia Grayber (D - SW Portland & East Beaverton), Representative Travis Nelson (D - N/NE Portland), and Representative Rob Nosse (D - Portland). Source: The Oregon Legislature’s LGBTQ Caucus _________________________________________

