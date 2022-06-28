25-Year-Old Inmate at Sheridan FCI Found Dead

|
Saturday July 2, 2022
|
|
25-Year-Old Inmate at Sheridan FCI Found DeadSalem-News.com
Inmate Death at FCI Sheridan’s Satellite Camp
(SHERIDAN, Ore.) - At approximately 3:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, inmate Dylan Joseph Jardin was found unresponsive at the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Sheridan in Sheridan, Oregon.
Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services (EMS) and life- saving efforts continued. Mr. Jardin was subsequently pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.
Mr. Jardin was a 25-year-old male who was sentenced in the District of Montana to an 84-month sentence for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, and Carfentanil.
Dylan Jardin had been in custody at FCI Sheridan since October 30, 2019.
The satellite camp at FCI Sheridan is a minimum security facility that currently houses 333 male offenders.
Source: U. S. Department of Justice
