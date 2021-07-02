SNc Channels:



Jun-30-2021 23:11 TweetFollow @OregonNews The 2021 Oregon State Fair is ON! Ticket Sales for All Events Kick Off Thursday, July 1

Visitors to the Oregon State Fair enjoy the live honeybees in an "observation hive". (2018)

Photo by Bonnie King, Salem-News.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon State Fair returns to an in-person event and will operate at full capacity Friday, August 27 through Monday, September 6. No mask, physical distancing, or proof of vaccination will be required, but many people will choose to continue these options for safety sake. The announcement comes on the heels of Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s decision to fully reopen Oregon for business. “We are overjoyed to welcome back our patrons and vendors to celebrate fun at the 156th Oregon State Fair,” said CEO Kim Grewe-Powell, Oregon State Fair. “We have missed our strong Fair community of agriculturists, performers, exhibitioners, and visitors from around the region. "Governor Brown’s announcement means we will once again see the smiles from our guests as fun makes a comeback.” With With non-stop entertainment, free parking, great big-name concerts, rides and games, there’s something for everyone. Many new and traditional attractions will be ready and waiting for the kickoff of the 2021 Oregon State Fair, for example, the Creative Living building will again be buzzing with actual honeybees as the Oregon State Beekeepers Association showcase honeybees and products of the hive. All tickets including fair admission, carnival, concerts, and the new Celebrate Oregon Harvest will be available at 12 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 1 at oregonstatefair.org. Discounts available for tickets purchased in advance. Additional programming is in the final stages of planning and will be announced soon. The Columbia Bank Concert Series includes: Chicago - Friday, August 27

Seether - Saturday, August 28

Jon Pardi - Monday, August 30

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo - Tuesday, August 31

Zach Williams - Wednesday, September 1

Flo Rida - Thursday, September 2

Granger Smith ft. & Earl Dibbles Jr. - Friday, September 3

Collective Soul - Saturday, September 4

Ezra Ray Hart - Monday, September 6 The Oregon State Fair began in the year 1861 in Oregon City during the American Civil War. Since 1862, the Fair has called the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, home. The grounds host thousands of visitors from all over the world, with premier concerts, art, culture, rides, agricultural exhibits, and livestock. Fairgoers are encouraged to sign up for the Oregon State Fair E-newsletter for timely updates and contesting information. _________________________________________

