Midterms No Slam Dunk for Democrats

Trump-bashing alone won't win the midterms for the Democrats.







(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - For those of you who thought the midterms are a slam dunk for Democrats, think again. Calling immigrants MS-13 gang members (animals) and criminals, Trump seems to have turned his cruel, inhumane child separation, zero-tolerance immigration policy into a border security issue for too many likely voters.

Trump-bashing alone won’t win the midterms for the Democrats. Democrats must come up with a platform that addresses the average voters’ hopes and concerns. Otherwise, Democrats will again snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

As measured by the Gallup Daily presidential approval tracking poll conducted June 11-17, 2018, Trump has averaged 87% job approval among fellow Republicans in his second year in office, up from 83% in his first year. And during the past two weeks, his approval rating hit 90% with Republicans. Also, his approval rating is up to 47% among independents.

As Will Rogers once said, "I don't belong to an organized political party - I'm a Democrat."

This is worrisome to this registered Democrat.

