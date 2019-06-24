Monday June 24, 2019
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Jun-21-2019 22:47printcomments

How to Attract the Girl of Your Dreams: Tips on Flirting

Salem-News.com

Dating should be really fun for both of you. Think ahead!

dating
Finding the perfect mate is no small challenge, but is very possible!

(SALEM, Ore.) - Lots of men think that there is nothing difficult in flirting with women. Those guys have probably been born with a so-called “gift from nature”. However, it does not mean that all the rest of their competition will stand aside. It's important to make a great first impression, and to keep her attention.

Good flirting can be an acquired talent. The only thing a man needs is practice.

Each love story starts with a romantic or trivial, no matter, acquaintance. One may meet a woman of his dreams in a church, a museum or even among hot Ukrainian brides on a dating website. Despite the place of acquaintance, she will like this man or not after the first experience of communication. It is when flirting comes to the rescue. Flirting is one very effective way to communicate with a person with the aim to attract her or him. This is a very generic definition, however, it precisely describes its intention.

How to Flirt with a Girl?

  • Be confident and sure of yourself. A confident man is always in the center of attention among women. If, by nature, you are shy, try such an exercise: make a list of all the traits you consider positive in yourself, as well as achievements. Do you like yourself? Work until your response is positive. Why would a girl like you if you don’t? Just do not confuse confidence with arrogance.
  • Talk with the woman about her. If you are interested in her, show this interest. Learn about her hobbies, job, and other details, to better understand her. Besides, it will prove your interest to her which will be highly appreciated. It is also important not only to ask her questions, but also to remember what she told you, whether it was several days or weeks ago.
  • On a date, use good body language. These are well-known rules: do not cross your arms, keep eye contact, stay in the vicinity, but avoid being too close. If you lack confidence in the way you look while talking, you can try practicing in front of the mirror or camera. This may seem absolutely hilarious, however, this exercise will help you to understand the main drawbacks in your communication skills.
  • Stay positively-oriented. Despite a social and political situation around, you two are at the origin of a new relationship. What can be better? Thus, there is no place for negative thoughts and statements. Do not bring up past relationships. Do not share your business or personal problems.
  • Be unpredictable. It can be anything which comes to your mind: a spontaneous compliment, a nice and cute gift, unexpected date or a surprise trip for a weekend. It all depends on the budget and what you wish for. A woman will be amazed by such surprises and will remember these positive emotions for a long time.

Flirting is a personality trait which can be learned. If your first date failed, do not give up trying. In any case, self-analysis is always useful. Like at school, think of your mistakes and do your best not to repeat them. Good luck on a date!

Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for June 21, 2019 | 		Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar

Quick Links

DINING

Salem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

MUST SEE SALEM

Oregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden

OREGON AUCTIONS

Auction Masters & Appraisals

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
Sean Flynn was a photojournalist in Vietnam, taken captive in 1970 in Cambodia and never seen again.
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy