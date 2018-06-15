Speakers Gather to Discuss Without Evidence in Salem

|
Friday June 15, 2018
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jun-15-2018 02:37TweetFollow @OregonNews
Speakers Gather to Discuss Without Evidence in SalemSalem-News.com
The turnout was indicative of the interest in a transparent investigation, even now.
(SALEM, Ore.) - “Without Evidence,” a 1995 movie about the murder of Oregon’s Corrections Chief Michael Francke, was shown this week at Salem Cinema, drawing a large crowd.
The full-length film was created through the inspiration of Kevin Francke, brother of the slain corrections director. Proceeds raised by the film will be used to support the Inglewood Forest Festival in Salem, which takes place August 11th.
Following the movie showing, special speakers discussed the ongoing mystery of Francke’s death.
Michael Francke was murdered January 17th, 1989. He was deeply involved in the investigation of criminal corruption at the Oregon State Penitentiary and reportedly about to reveal the findings to Oregon’s legislature.
The state of Oregon convicted a petty drug dealer named Frank Gable for the murder of Francke, he is still in prison today, nearly three decades later.
Analysis of the facts of the case suggest Gable may not have committed the crime for a number of reasons.
The person many believe actually killed Francke, was a former Salem drug dealer and criminal for hire named Tim Natividad. He was shot to death two weeks after Francke’s murder during a domestic violence episode against his longtime girlfriend, Liz Godlove. The shooting was ultimately considered justified.
Godlove later married Michael Francke’s brother Kevin Francke, as he pursued the murder investigation. Her character in Without Evidence is portrayed by Anna Gunn.
Without Evidence offers an inside look at what Kevin Francke says was an inside job to murder his brother, to prevent him from revealing the intense criminal activity taking place inside the Oregon prison system.
_________________________________________
Articles for June 14, 2018 | Articles for June 15, 2018 |
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.