Speakers Gather to Discuss Without Evidence in Salem

The turnout was indicative of the interest in a transparent investigation, even now.



DOC Chief Michael Francke was murdered in 1989.



(SALEM, Ore.) - “Without Evidence,” a 1995 movie about the murder of Oregon’s Corrections Chief Michael Francke, was shown this week at Salem Cinema, drawing a large crowd.

The full-length film was created through the inspiration of Kevin Francke, brother of the slain corrections director. Proceeds raised by the film will be used to support the Inglewood Forest Festival in Salem, which takes place August 11th.

Following the movie showing, special speakers discussed the ongoing mystery of Francke’s death.

Michael Francke was murdered January 17th, 1989. He was deeply involved in the investigation of criminal corruption at the Oregon State Penitentiary and reportedly about to reveal the findings to Oregon’s legislature.

The state of Oregon convicted a petty drug dealer named Frank Gable for the murder of Francke, he is still in prison today, nearly three decades later.

Analysis of the facts of the case suggest Gable may not have committed the crime for a number of reasons.

The person many believe actually killed Francke, was a former Salem drug dealer and criminal for hire named Tim Natividad. He was shot to death two weeks after Francke’s murder during a domestic violence episode against his longtime girlfriend, Liz Godlove. The shooting was ultimately considered justified.

Godlove later married Michael Francke’s brother Kevin Francke, as he pursued the murder investigation. Her character in Without Evidence is portrayed by Anna Gunn.

Without Evidence offers an inside look at what Kevin Francke says was an inside job to murder his brother, to prevent him from revealing the intense criminal activity taking place inside the Oregon prison system.

