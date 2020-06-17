Oregon Reports 2 Deaths and 101 New COVID-19 Cases

Social distancing and/or staying home are great prevention methods.







(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 176, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 101 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 5,636.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Klamath (3), Lane (1), Lincoln (8), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (20), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Umatilla (1), Union (8), Washington (13).

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

Oregon’s 175th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman from Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 8, at her residence.

Oregon’s 176th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman from Washington County, who tested positive on May 4 and died on June 8, at Portland Providence Medical Center. She did not have underlying medical conditions.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response : The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response. OHA/coronavirus: See more case and county level data (Oregon)

See more case and county level data (Oregon) United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response. Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

The World Health Organization guides the global response. COVID-NET: A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients.

Source(s): Oregon Health Authority

_________________________________________