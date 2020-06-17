Oregon Reports 2 Deaths and 101 New COVID-19 Cases

|
Wednesday June 17, 2020
Jun-14-2020 20:00
Oregon Reports 2 Deaths and 101 New COVID-19 CasesSalem-News.com
Social distancing and/or staying home are great prevention methods.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 176, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 101 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 5,636.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Klamath (3), Lane (1), Lincoln (8), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (20), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Umatilla (1), Union (8), Washington (13).
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
Oregon’s 175th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman from Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 8, at her residence.
Oregon’s 176th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman from Washington County, who tested positive on May 4 and died on June 8, at Portland Providence Medical Center. She did not have underlying medical conditions.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Source(s): Oregon Health Authority
