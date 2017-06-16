SNc Channels:



Jun-14-2017 17:02 TweetFollow @OregonNews Sex Crime Suspect Arrested Waiting For 16-Year Old Victim In Private Shower Room Investigators are concerned there may be additional victims.

Detectives arrested 41-year old Joseph Ronald Ahre on June 10.

Photo: Keizer Police Dept

(KEIZER, Ore.) - Keizer Police Detectives arrested 41-year old Joseph Ronald Ahre for multiple counts of sexual related crimes after foiling his plan to meet a 16-year old girl whom he agreed and attempted to have sexual contact with. Joseph Ronald Ahre, a resident of Hubbard, Oregon was arrested at 12:41 a.m. last Saturday morning, June 10th, at the Pilot Travel Center located at 4220 Brooklake Road NE in Brooks, Oregon. Joseph Ahre was arrested by detectives as he waited in a private shower room for what he believed was a 16-year old girl who agreed to meet him there to engage in sexual activity with him in exchange for money and marijuana. Joseph Ahre thought he was going to personally meet the 16-year old girl after communicating with her through text messages and making payment using PayPal, but in reality he was communicating with a Keizer detective who posed as the 16-year old girl after he became aware of a prior incident of a sexual nature Joseph Ahre is alleged to have had with the teenage victim via Skype. Joseph Ahre was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held for the crimes of Using a Child in Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct, Online Sexual Corruption of a Child I in the First Degree, Purchasing Sex with a Minor, and Luring a Minor. He was transported to the Marion County Correctional Facility where he remains lodged with no bail allowed. Due to the nature of the allegations against Joseph Ahre and his admission to having similar online contact with other girls, investigators are concerned there may be additional victims of whom we are not aware. Anyone who experienced or is aware of concerning and/or inappropriate contact involving Joseph Ahre is asked to contact Keizer Police Detective Ben Howden directly at howdenb@keizer.org or 503-390-3713 Ext. 3525. Source: Keizer Police Dept _________________________________________

