Salem-Keizer Teacher Arrested on Sexual Abuse Charges

Contact the Salem Police Department Tip Line at 503-588-8477 if you have info about this case.



Teacher Shane Ross was arrested for allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a former student.

Photo: Marion County Jail



(SALEM, Ore.) - Salem Police Detectives have arrested a Salem-Keizer School District teacher on multiple counts of sexual abuse involving a former student.

40-year old Shane Ross of Turner was arrested Wednesday after a lengthy investigation culminated.

Shane Ross is alleged to have had inappropriate sexual contact with a former student over a period of several years.

Ross was booked into the Marion County Corrections Facility on five counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, nine counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree and one count of Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the Second Degree.

The Salem-Keizer School District cooperated with the investigation.

Due to the nature of the allegations against Ross, investigators are concerned that there may be additional victims of whom police are not aware.

Anyone who experienced or is aware of concerning and/or inappropriate contacts involving Ross is asked to contact the Salem Police Department Tip Line at 503-588-8477.

Source: Salem Police Dept.

