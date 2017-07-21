Plan Now for Salem's Night Out Against Crime

Image: www.nightoutsalem.com



(SALEM, Ore.) - The Salem Police Department is now accepting registrations for National Night Out block parties in Salem.

National Night Out is an evening dedicated to bringing residents and police together to stand united against crime through neighborhood block parties.

NNO is celebrated across the nation each year on the first Tuesday in August making August 1 the date for 2017. Block parties occur, generally, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

"In Salem, it's our chance to demonstrate community unity against crime," said community relations analyst Angie Hedrick.

"Neighbors have block parties in the street with activities for children. And, sometimes it's just an ice cream social in the front yard or a barbecue potluck in the cul-de-sac.

"The point is the neighbors are reinforcing their watch out for each other atmosphere which helps keep crime off their block."

Block parties wishing to receive a visit from a special police team should register early as the slots for officer visits fill quickly.

"The highlight of our year is visiting block parties to just say hello to neighbors and thank them for being our partners in keeping Salem safe," said Hedrick.

The registration deadline is July 21, 2017. Register online and find more information at www.cityofsalem.net/nno. #nationalnightout #salemnightout

Source: News Release from Salem Police Dept.

