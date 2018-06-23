10th Annual Otter Rock and Roll is June 23rd

SNc Channels:



(NEWPORT, Ore.) - In celebration of International Surfing Day, the Surfrider Foundation’s Newport, Siuslaw and Portland Chapters have announced they will be hosting the 10th annual Otter Rock n Roll Youth Surf and Beach Cleanup Challenge. Observed globally, International Surfing Day celebrates the sport of surfing and helps raise awareness about issues facing our ocean, waves and beaches. The Otter Rock n Roll will take place on June 23rd at Otter Rock/Devil’s Punchbowl State Park from 8am-3pm. This youth surf contest is for ages 18 and under only; open to surfers of all skill levels. The family-friendly event welcomes the general beach-going public. Event pre-registration is $25 at www.otterrockandroll.com. Space is limited; sign up early to reserve your spot! Beach registration is $35 and closes at 8am sharp. All participants will receive an event t-shirt and great prizes from local sponsors; there will be beach games and activities throughout the day including a special beach cleanup challenge where youth can compete for different prizes through various stewardship activities. From the no-experience necessary beginner division with lessons, and the parent with child division, to the more competitive 13-15 and 16-18 year old divisions (both boys and girls), there is something here for all water and beach lovers. Otter Rock n Roll began 10 years ago in celebration of International Surfing Day, which is officially observed on June 20th. Surfers from around the world unite to celebrate the sport of surfing and give back to our ocean, waves and beaches through stewardship activities. “This is a great opportunity to engage in ocean stewardship, physical activity, and family friendly competition. No surf experience is required – just a desire to enjoy the sport of surfing” says Vince Pappalardo, Newport Chapter and organizer of the event. This event could not be possible without the generous support of the following sponsors: Ocean Pulse Surf Shop, Ossie’s Surf Shop, Pura Vida Surf Shop, Russo Surfboards, Murdey Surfboards, Zugh Life Surf Shop, Eon Graphic Design, Warm Current, Catch Surf, Dutch Brothers, Cascade Coast Solar, Cleanline Surf Shop, Moment Surf Company, Safari Town Surf Shop, Lincoln City Surf Shop, Rainbow Sandals, Xcel/Sanuk, Bike Newport, Reef, HyperFlex, Katin, and Dark Seas/Obey. WHERE: Otter Rock/Devil’s Punchbowl State Park

WHEN: Saturday, June 23rd, 2018, 8 A.M.—3 P.M.

Pre-Registration: $25 online at www.otterrockandroll.com

**Beach Registration: $35, closes at 8:00 A.M. on June 23rd, No exceptions! ** _________________________________________

