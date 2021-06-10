40-year old Man Arrested on Multiple Rape Charges

|
Saturday June 12, 2021
40-year old Man Arrested on Multiple Rape ChargesSalem-News.com
Clackamas County Sheriff's Office arrests man on multiple rape charges, sex-abuse charges
(CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore.) - Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2021, detectives and deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Team and Adult Sex Crimes Unit arrested 40-year-old Vitaliy Yasinskiy.
The Sheriff's Office investigation revealed Yasinskiy was using Snapchat to communicate with and lure his underage victim(s).
Yasinskiy was booked him into Clackamas County Jail on the following charges:
Vitaliy Yasinskiy's bail is set at $250,000.
ADDITIONAL VICTIMS SOUGHT: This investigation is ongoing, and investigators are concerned Yasinskiy may have additional victims.
Anyone with information on Vitaliy Yasinskiy's criminal activity -- or possible additional sex-crime victims -- is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line -- by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference CCSO Case #21-952376.
Victims of sexual trafficking can contact Safety Compass at 971-235-0021 for confidential support and advice 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Learn more at https://www.safetycompass.org/contact-us.html.
