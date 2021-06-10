40-year old Man Arrested on Multiple Rape Charges

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office arrests man on multiple rape charges, sex-abuse charges



40-year-old Vitaliy Yasinskiy is in Clackamas County jail.

Photo: CCSO



(CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore.) - Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2021, detectives and deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Team and Adult Sex Crimes Unit arrested 40-year-old Vitaliy Yasinskiy.

The Sheriff's Office investigation revealed Yasinskiy was using Snapchat to communicate with and lure his underage victim(s).

Yasinskiy was booked him into Clackamas County Jail on the following charges:

4 counts of Rape in the 3rd Degree

5 counts of Sex Abuse in the 3rd Degree

5 counts of Sodomy in the 3rd Degree

7 counts of Online Sexual Corruption of a Child in the 1st Degree

6 counts of Prostitution

Vitaliy Yasinskiy's bail is set at $250,000.

ADDITIONAL VICTIMS SOUGHT: This investigation is ongoing, and investigators are concerned Yasinskiy may have additional victims.

Anyone with information on Vitaliy Yasinskiy's criminal activity -- or possible additional sex-crime victims -- is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line -- by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference CCSO Case #21-952376.

Victims of sexual trafficking can contact Safety Compass at 971-235-0021 for confidential support and advice 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Learn more at https://www.safetycompass.org/contact-us.html.

