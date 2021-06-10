Saturday June 12, 2021
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Jun-10-2021 15:51printcomments

40-year old Man Arrested on Multiple Rape Charges

Salem-News.com

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office arrests man on multiple rape charges, sex-abuse charges

Vitaliy Yasinskiy
40-year-old Vitaliy Yasinskiy is in Clackamas County jail.
Photo: CCSO

(CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore.) - Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2021, detectives and deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Team and Adult Sex Crimes Unit arrested 40-year-old Vitaliy Yasinskiy.

The Sheriff's Office investigation revealed Yasinskiy was using Snapchat to communicate with and lure his underage victim(s).

Yasinskiy was booked him into Clackamas County Jail on the following charges:

  • 4 counts of Rape in the 3rd Degree
  • 5 counts of Sex Abuse in the 3rd Degree
  • 5 counts of Sodomy in the 3rd Degree
  • 7 counts of Online Sexual Corruption of a Child in the 1st Degree
  • 6 counts of Prostitution

Vitaliy Yasinskiy's bail is set at $250,000.

ADDITIONAL VICTIMS SOUGHT: This investigation is ongoing, and investigators are concerned Yasinskiy may have additional victims.

Anyone with information on Vitaliy Yasinskiy's criminal activity -- or possible additional sex-crime victims -- is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line -- by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference CCSO Case #21-952376.

Victims of sexual trafficking can contact Safety Compass at 971-235-0021 for confidential support and advice 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Learn more at https://www.safetycompass.org/contact-us.html.

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for June 10, 2021 | 		googlec507860f6901db00.html
Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!

Quick Links

DINING

Salem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

MUST SEE SALEM

Oregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden

AUCTIONS - APPRAISALS

Auction Masters & Appraisals

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.

ONLINE SHOPPING

Special Occasion Dresses

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy