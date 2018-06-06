SNc Channels:



Jun-06-2018 12:17 TweetFollow @OregonNews Oregon's Capitol City Issues Another Toxic Water Advisory As was true last week, the school district will not make bottled water available to kids in school ages 6-18.

Bottled water is suggested for most humans and pets.

(SALEM, Ore.) - The water "advisory" is back on for Salem and areas around Salem. Results from water quality samples received Wednesday morning (June 6, 2018) indicate that cyanotoxins are present in the City of Salem’s water distribution system at levels that exceed Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines for children and vulnerable populations. The city contends that, for the vast majority of Salem residents, the water is safe to drink and no action is needed. In fact, the Salem-Keizer School District just made a mass phone call to parents explaining that today's lunches were made with tap water. Kids will have a food option that used no water in preparation. As was true last week, the school district will not make bottled water available to kids in school ages 6-18. Only those under 6 or have KNOWN illnesses will be given good water. So, until further notice, a Drinking Water Advisory is in place that applies to the following populations ONLY: Children under the age of six

People with compromised immune systems or pre-existing liver conditions

People receiving dialysis treatment, or other sensitive populations

The elderly

Pregnant women or nursing mothers

Pets The City is currently working on distribution sites for vulnerable populations. Residents in need of assistance can contact City of Salem Public Works at 503-588-6311. For medical information during the advisory, please call 2-1-1. Industrial consumers with questions and those seeking health-related information can contact the Marion County Environmental Services at 503-588-5346. The City of Salem will continue to post sample results, and updated information related to Salem’s water advisory on the City of Salem website and Facebook Page. Neighbors are encouraged to look out for those who are unable to collect bottled water on their own. Free drinking water Available at multiple locations in the City of Salem:

-Wallace Marine Park, 200 Glen Creek Rd. NW, Salem

-Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St. NE, Salem

-Bush’s Pasture Park, Mission St. entrance, 600 Mission St. SE, Salem

-Woodmansee Park, 4629 Sunnyside Rd. SE, Salem This advisory APPLIES TO (especially): Vulnerable Populations of the City of Salem, City of Turner, Suburban East Salem Water District, and Orchard Heights Water Association _________________________________________ La ciudad de Salem emite un nuevo aviso sobre el agua potable para las poblaciones vulnerables Salem, Oregon - Los resultados de muestras de calidad del agua recibidas el miércoles 6 de Junio de 2018 indican que las cianotoxinas están presentes en el sistema de distribución de agua de la Ciudad de Salem en niveles que exceden las pautas de la EPA (Agencia de Protección Ambiental) para niños menor de 6 años poblaciones vulnerables. Para la gran mayoría de los residentes de Salem, el agua es segura para beber y no se necesita tomar ninguna medida. Hasta nuevo aviso, existe un Aviso de agua potable que se aplica SOLAMENTE a las siguientes poblaciones: Niños menores de seis años

Personas con sistemas inmunes comprometidos o condiciones hepáticas preexistentes

Personas que reciben tratamiento de diálisis u otras poblaciones sensibles

Los ancianos

Mujeres embarazadas o madres lactantes

Mascotas La Ciudad actualmente trabaja en establecer sitios de distribución para poblaciones vulnerables. Los residentes que necesiten asistencia pueden ponerse en contacto con la Ciudad de Salem Public Works al 503-588-6311. Para obtener información médica durante el aviso, llame al 2-1-1. Los consumidores industriales con preguntas y aquellos que buscan información relacionada con la salud pueden comunicarse con los Servicios Ambientales del Condado de Marion al 503-588-5346. La Ciudad continuará publicando los resultados de las muestras y la información actualizada relacionada con el aviso de agua de Salem en el sitio web de la Ciudad de Salem y la página de Facebook. Se alienta a los vecinos a buscar a aquellos que no pueden recolectar agua embotellada por sí mismos. Aplica a: Poblaciones Vulnerables de la Ciudad de Salem, Ciudad de Turner, Suburban East Salem Water District, y Orchard Heights Water Association No se aplica a: personas mayores de 6 años, Ciudad de Keizer, pozos de agua potable privados _________________________________________

