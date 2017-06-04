SNc Channels:



Countdown to Eclipse 2017: Get Ready! ODOT's advice: Arrive early / Stay put / Leave late

NASA EDGE Solar #Eclipse2017 Preview

(SALEM, Ore.) - Oregon will be the first state where you can view the total solar eclipse crossing America Monday, August 21. For about two and half hours, daytime will gradually yield to dusk—and to darkness for about two minutes—as the moon passes in front of the sun. ODOT is planning ahead to keep Oregon moving, and we encourage you to do the same. An estimated 1 million visitors are coming to Oregon to view this celestial spectacle. That many people—about a quarter of the state’s entire population—will have a huge impact on highways, gasoline supplies and other basic needs. What you do to plan ahead will make or break your eclipse-viewing experience. Expect delays. Traffic backups are inevitable. Preparation ensures a good time for visitors and residents alike. Expect traffic changes. Normal travel paths may be disrupted. Communities may close streets to through traffic or ban left or right turns to keep traffic moving, especially around venues with many visitors. Be prepared. If traveling, plan for your basic needs such as food, water, gas for the car and bathroom breaks in case you’re stuck in traffic. If friends or family are coming to visit, warn them to #DriveHealthy: Arrive early, stay put during the eclipse, and leave late afterwards, in case everyone else jumps on our highways all at once. Remember, all travelers have a shared responsibility to stay safe. Stock up early. Food, prescription medications, water and gasoline may be hard to obtain if you don’t get them early. You’ll be ready and stores can restock for our visitors. Do what you can to help. Can you work from home or flex your work schedule when your local roads are full? Avoid roads being used to get people in or out of a local event. Ride your bicycle when possible, to avoid congestion! Look out for each other. This is a rare opportunity but it brings potential hazards. We all must do our part to be prepared. You may see travelers unfamiliar with the area. Be friendly, helpful and patient! For more information on the eclipse: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/. To see the eclipse path, view NASA’s video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XX7AxZhPrqU. Source(s): ODOT; Travel Oregon #Eclipse2017 _________________________________________

