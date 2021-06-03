Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near St. Paul

|
Thursday June 3, 2021
Jun-02-2021 15:07TweetFollow @OregonNews
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near St. PaulSalem-News.com
"Please remind your friends and family to slow down and drive responsibly." -Sgt. Don Parise
(SALEM, Ore.) - On Monday, May 31st, first responders were called to the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash on Arbor Grove Road NE at St. Paul Highway NE a few minutes before 6:00 pm.
The crash involved two vehicles, a Honda motorcycle and a Toyota Tacoma. The motorcycle rider had serious injuries and was transported from the scene by Life Flight.
The motorcyclist later succumbed to their injuries, passing away Monday night.
Preliminary information leads investigators to believe the motorcyclist was going eastbound on St. Paul Highway when he struck the Toyota which was going northbound on Arbor Grove Road.
Investigators believe speed and alcohol use by the motorcyclist was a contributing factor to the crash.
The deceased motorcyclist has been identified as 37-year old Adrian Lazaro Rocha, of Hubbard.
The driver of the Toyota Tacoma has been identified as 32-year old Marleina Heim, of Sherwood.
Sgt. Don Parise of the Traffic Safety Team said:
"It only takes a few seconds to change the lives of an entire family forever. Please remind your friends and family to slow down and drive responsibly.”
Source: Marion County Sheriff’s Office
