2022 Chicago Marathon Could Push Charitable Donations Past $300M

(SALEM, Ore.) - People run marathons for a multitude of reasons. Some love the challenge of pushing themselves through the pain barrier as they pound the pavement for 26.2 miles. Others prefer this distance and compete at an elite level. However, thousands of runners enter marathons each year with the sole aim of raising as much money as possible for charity. This is most certainly the case in regards to the Chicago Marathon. The Bank Of America Chicago Marathon Charity Program has raised more than $265 million since 2002, which is an astonishing sum of money. Hundreds of non-profit charities have benefitted financially and received much-needed funds in addition to having global exposure from marathon runners racing for their cause. The monster-sized sum of donations includes the $21.4 million raised by runners in 2021. The 2021 Chicago Marathon Raised $21.4 Million For Charity Some 26,109 participants finished the 2021 Chicago Marathon, a figure that would have been far higher had it not been for COVID-19-related restrictions. Ethiopia’s Seifu Tura won the men’s race in a blisteringly quick time of 2:06:12, 23 seconds ahead of American Galen Rupp; Kenya’s Eric Kiptanui was third in 2:06:51. Tura will be among the favorites with online bookmakers if he enters this great race in 2022, which is the 44th edition of the Chicago Marathon. Tura was in phenomenal form in 2021. In addition to winning the Chicago Marathon, the 24-year-old recorded a personal best marathon time of 2:04:29 in Milan. However, that time was only good enough for fourth place. Ekiru Titus won the 2021 Milano Marathon in 2:02:57. The women’s race was equally as impressive as the men’s, with Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich claiming first place in 2:22:31. Americans Emma Bates and Sara Hill finished on the podium with times of 2:24:20 and 2:27:19, respectively. Chepngetich is an incredible long-distance runner who favors half marathons but has competed in marathons for Kenya since 2017. She holds the women’s world record after winning the 2021 Istanbul Half Marathon in 1:04:02. Her time of 2:17:08 at the 2019 Dubai Marathon was the fourth-fastest women’s time ever. You may recall Chepngetich’s fellow Kenyan, Brigid Kosgei, set a world record time of 2:14:04 at the 2019 Chicago Marathon. The 2022 Chicago Marathon Expected to Exceed 40,000 Participants Chicago Marathon organizers expect upwards of 40,000 runners to enter the 2022 race thanks, in part, to COVID-19 restrictions relaxing globally. If a field of 26,109 participants can raise $21.4 million, 40,000 can easily raise $40 million, which would smash the Charity Program through the magical $300 million barrier. Runners from more than 100 countries and all 50 states run through 29 neighborhoods on an architectural and cultural tour of “the Windy City.” The race starts and finishes in the famous Grant Part beginning at 07:30 on October 9, 2022. Competitors are advised to visit the free-to-enter Abbott Health & Fitness Exp at McCormick Place, which runs from 11:00 to 18:00 on October 6, and 09:00 to 18:00 on October 7 and October 8. Not only does the expo feature more than 100 exhibitors offering Chicago Marathon merchandise and more, but it is also the only place marathon participants can pick up their participant packet. The participant package includes a bib number and safety pins, MYLAPS BibTag timing device, gear check tag, a participant bag, and a Nike participant running shirt. Those of you who are aged 21 or over also receive a special tag on your bib number, which is redeemable for one Goose Island beer after the race. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

