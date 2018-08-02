Star Party Aug 4 at Silver Falls State Park

View the starry skies from one of the darkest places in the Willamette Valley



‎Silver Falls Star Party (2016)

Photo credit: Facebook/David Kasnick



(SILVER FALLS, Ore.) - Moons, planets and other celestial wonders will be on display during the Silver Falls State Park Star Party 9 p.m. to midnight Aug. 4.

Telescopes and other stargazing equipment will be provided by Night Sky 45, a local astronomy club. Visitors can also enjoy a special astronomy presentation at 10 p.m.

“Silver Falls State Park is one of the darkest places in the Willamette Valley,” said Matt Palmquist, interpretive ranger at Silver Falls State Park.

“We’re lucky to have a gorgeous view of the night sky and we’re excited to share it with budding astronomers.”

Palmquist recommends that visitors pack warm clothes, a blanket or reclining chair, and a flashlight for the evening’s festivities. Park rangers will provide glow-in-the-dark bracelets and red cellophane flashlight covers.

The event will take place in the South Falls day-use area. A $5 day-use parking permit is required to park at Silver Falls State Park.

For more information about the Star Party, contact Park Ranger Matt Palmquist at 503-874-0201. More information about Silver Falls State Park, including maps and brochures, is on oregonstateparks.org.

