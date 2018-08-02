Star Party Aug 4 at Silver Falls State Park

|
Thursday August 2, 2018
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jul-31-2018 12:55TweetFollow @OregonNews
Star Party Aug 4 at Silver Falls State ParkSalem-News.com
View the starry skies from one of the darkest places in the Willamette Valley
(SILVER FALLS, Ore.) - Moons, planets and other celestial wonders will be on display during the Silver Falls State Park Star Party 9 p.m. to midnight Aug. 4.
Telescopes and other stargazing equipment will be provided by Night Sky 45, a local astronomy club. Visitors can also enjoy a special astronomy presentation at 10 p.m.
“Silver Falls State Park is one of the darkest places in the Willamette Valley,” said Matt Palmquist, interpretive ranger at Silver Falls State Park.
“We’re lucky to have a gorgeous view of the night sky and we’re excited to share it with budding astronomers.”
Palmquist recommends that visitors pack warm clothes, a blanket or reclining chair, and a flashlight for the evening’s festivities. Park rangers will provide glow-in-the-dark bracelets and red cellophane flashlight covers.
The event will take place in the South Falls day-use area. A $5 day-use parking permit is required to park at Silver Falls State Park.
For more information about the Star Party, contact Park Ranger Matt Palmquist at 503-874-0201. More information about Silver Falls State Park, including maps and brochures, is on oregonstateparks.org.
_________________________________________
Articles for July 30, 2018 | Articles for July 31, 2018 | Articles for August 1, 2018
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.