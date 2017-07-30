SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com

Zip Weather





Weather Forecast

Jul-30-2017 00:40 TweetFollow @OregonNews The Dumbing Down of America in the Prescription Opioid Epidemic! Why "International Overdose Awareness Day" is dangerous and a deflection on attacking the epidemic from the root of the crisis -- at the top!*

Image: overdoseday.com

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - *The top is the FDA and the flooding of our country with dangerous prescription opioids! Social media is alive with the promotion of "International Overdose Awareness Day" on August 31 and a march in Washington, DC as well as events taking place throughout the U.S. and Canada. International Overdose Awareness Day is funded and founded by the evil George Soros and his Open Society Foundation. Soros has been very vocal on his intent to make a difference in the United States by having all drugs including illegal ones made legal. Anyone participating or promoting George Soros's hidden motives of "International Overdose Awareness Day" is part of the problem and not the solution. Maybe their "solution" is not outrage, but rather financial gain to further not only Soros's twisted agenda, but their own personal agendas. So while people are celebrating "International Overdose Awareness Day" in Washington, DC with George Soros cheering them on, maybe someone will want to determine why the U.S. Senate Finance Committee investigation into the opioid epidemic launched in 2012 was issued, but sealed by U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah. That's just on the outside chance that the pharmaceutical industry, pain societies funded by pharma advocating for the liberal prescribing of opioids, the FDA and politicians profiting from the pharmaceutical industry campaign donations are the true culprits in the catastrophic loss of lives to death and addiction. Soros's "International Overdose Awareness Day" advocates for Safe injection sites (SIS), or Drug consumption rooms (DCR) be legally sanctioned, medically supervised facilities designed to address public nuisance associated with drug use and provide a hygienic and stress-free environment for drug consumers. Interesting concept, isn't it? Promoting the use of heroin -- an illegal and killer drug under the supervision of medical personnel in a "safe and stress-free" environment. Any medical personnel overseeing safe injection sites will have a nursing or medical license. If a heroin addict brings their heroin laced with Fentanyl into a safe injection site and kills a family while behind the wheel of a car, where does the liability lie? Do you think for a moment medical personnel will risk their nursing or medical licenses to oversee drug dens supporting the use of illegal heroin? If a pregnant woman wants to "safely" inject heroin in a medically supervised drug den, do medical personnel condone this death inviting scenario? What's next? Safe bars and saloons where alcoholics can drink under the supervision of medical personnel? How about safe smoking lounges where lung cancer patients can smoke cigarettes under the supervisions of medical personnel? Why is the George Soros sponsored and financed "International Overdose Awareness Day" on August 31 using the motto "opioid march" for a walk in Washington, DC? Is this intentionally to attract pain patients addicted to opioids fighting to retain their use of painkillers along with families who have lost loved ones to prescription opioids? Are there blaring conflicts of interest associated with the promoters of this event? In the promotion of "International Overdose Awareness Day" by "non-profit" advocacy groups, it is interesting that they are asking the word be spread about the event on August 31. I just spread the word and the word is troubling -- very troubling.

LP - For encouraging me by always showing me the true meaning of the words "open hearts, open minds and open arms," I love you more. _________________________________________

Pharma | Business | United-states | Fatal | Most Commented on





Articles for July 29, 2017 | Articles for July 30, 2017 |