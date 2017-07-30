Eyo Nyong Murder Unsolved After 12 Years

|
Sunday July 30, 2017
|
Jul-28-2017 13:28
Eyo Nyong Murder Unsolved After 12 YearsSalem-News.com
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information leading to arrests in any unsolved homicide case - and tipsters can remain anonymous.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The Portland Police Bureau, in cooperation with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve a homicide that occurred 12 years ago.
Eyo's family and friends, including his mother and two of his children, will be at Dawson Park on Friday July 28, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. to commemorate the anniversary of his death and to speak to interested media. Dawson Park is located at 2926 North Williams Avenue.
On July 27, 2005, at approximately 9:50 p.m., 26-year-old Eyo Nyong, who was also known as "Black," was standing near the parking lot of a bar located in the 3500 block of North Vancouver Avenue.
Witnesses told the police that Mr. Nyong was approached by two African-American males and became engaged in a conversation with them.
As Mr. Nyong was talking with the two males, one of them pulled a gun and fired. Mr. Nyong was shot in the head, fell to the ground and died. The suspects ran northbound on North Vancouver Avenue.
Mr. Nyong often frequented the bar, known as J.D. Sports Bar at the time. He left behind his mother, father and five small children.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is now offering rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information leading to arrests in any unsolved homicide case and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Submit an anonymous tip:
Source: CRIME STOPPERS FEATURED CASE #10-34
_________________________________________
