USWNT Claims CONCACAF Women's Championship The numbers speak for themselves.

Image courtesy: Chris Leipelt; Unsplash



(SALEM, Ore.) - The United States Women’s Soccer team keeps collecting trophies and medals for what’s one of the most filled cabinets in the history of the women’s game. This time, it was the CONCACAF Women’s Championship in Mexico, where the USA beat Canada thanks to a goal by Alex Morgan, one of the most known faces of this team. The victory meant not only a third consecutive win for the USA in the CONCACAF championship and a record ninth title, but it also meant securing a berth in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. It was a match that had a taste of revenge for the ‘Stars and Stripes’ after the loss against Canada in the semifinals of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Canada went on to claim the Olympic gold medal in that tournament, so the stakes couldn’t have been higher for this final. On that occasion, Canada won the match thanks to a penalty in the 75th minute of the game. And on Monday, it was a similar story but this time for the opposing side, as the United States clinched the victory in the 78th minute through a penalty. The USWNT came to the CONCACAF Championship with a partly renewed team, and you could see it in the starting lineup of the final as Sofia Huerta, Sophia Smith, Mal Pugh, Alana Cook, Emily Fox, and Andi Sullivan did not feature in the loss at the Tokyo Olympics. With a year to go for the next Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the team’s manager, Vlatko Andonovski is already preparing his roster for the most important tournament in the women’s game. Players like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe will be playing their last World Cup so it’s very important for the USA to start giving the spotlight to the next generation of stars. This tournament was the perfect occasion for the new additions to have quality time on the pitch in a competitive context. And the results couldn’t have been better. A 3-0 victory against Haiti, 5-0 against Jamaica, 1-0 against Mexico, and 3-0 in the semifinals against Costa Rica. A total of 13 goals in favor and 0 against. And even if during periods of times in games the USA didn’t look like the team that got us used to see them stroll on the pitch, the numbers speak for themselves. The USWNT grew in confidence and improved their performances with every game in this CONCACAF Championship. The squad and manager Andonovski can be satisfied with the course of this tournament. There’s still a long time to go until the 2023 World Cup kicks off and the objective of the United States Women’s Soccer team must be to finetune some details in terms of tactics and collective cohesion until then. 13 games to be played from here until the start of the World Cup, so it can be expected that Andonovski will have enough games to decide the final 26 women roster for the tournament. Retaining the title in Australia and New Zealand will be a gargantuan task as European powerhouses have improved a lot since the last World Cup and keep progressing as the Women’s Euros are currently being played. England, France, Spain, Sweden, and the likes of the Netherlands or Norway will pose a serious threat to the USA’s plans of winning a third world title in a row. The growth of so many national teams being able to compete against the USA witnesses the development and rise of women’s soccer. The most popular sport on earth waited a long time to recognize the women’s place in it, but now we’re sure that the ladies are catching up with their male counterparts. Women football stars are breaking barriers and amassing popularity all over the world. Bigger contracts with their clubs, a rise of sponsors in the women’s game, and growing interest of fans in women’s soccer tournaments like the Women’s Champions League. Now the betting industry is also pitching in as the best sports betting sites India for example are already offering their clients the possibility to bet on women’s soccer games. With comprehensive guides on how to bet and multiple reviews for online bookmakers, soccer fans can now open their betting horizons to a discipline on the rise. Finding women’s football next to cricket, horse racing or Formula 1 bets must surely be considered a success for all athletes involved in the development of this sport. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

